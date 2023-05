2SURE Partners With Nimsa to Educate Over 2 Million Nigerians on Hand Hygiene

In commemoration of this year’s World Hand Hygiene Day, leading home and personal care brand 2sure of the House of SBC joins forces with the Nigerian Medical Students Association (NIMSA) to distribute hygiene products to Nigerians and educate them on the importance of proper hand hygiene in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Through this partnership, 2Sure and NIMSA aim to promote good hand hygiene practises and provide access to hygiene solutions in communities that need them the most. The collaboration involves a series of initiatives, including awareness campaigns, hygiene education programs, and the distribution of 2sure products in various locations across Nigeria by NIMSA. The aim is to ensure that global hand hygiene standards are met and maintained by Nigerians.

World Hand Hygiene Day is celebrated annually with the aim of maintaining global standards on the importance of hand hygiene practises. It is a grass-roots education program on the prevention of the spread of infectious diseases and on how to bring people together in support of hand hygiene. The theme for the year, SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands, emphasises the critical role that hand hygiene plays in reducing healthcare-associated infections and preventing the spread of germs in daily life.

While speaking at the event organised to announce the partnership, the Managing Director of SevenUp Bottling Company (SBC), Ziad Maalouf, spoke on how the brand 2sure was born as a form of corporate social responsibility to Nigerians during the time of the COVID-19 outbreak in the year 2020.

He said, “When COVID hit, the need for hand hygiene increased, and Clean Your Hands was the mantra. Sanitizers became very important, and it is no shock that the prices in Nigeria became ridiculous. SBC saw this and knew that the country needed help. Hence, 2Sure was created to fill the gap. It took 11 days from ideation to manufacturing for the brand to be launched. It was a brand that came to life as a form of corporate social responsibility rather than for profit.

The GM Marketing at SBC Segun Ogunleye, expressed his delight over the collaboration with NIMSA, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with the Nigerian Medical Students Association to support this important cause. As a leading provider of personal hygiene products, we are committed to promoting good hand hygiene practises and helping to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. It is also good to see that the values of NIMSA align with the values of 2Sure. This definitely proves that the world can achieve so much with youth being involved. A society with committed youths can only get better.”

The president of NIMSA, Ejim Clement Egba, also expressed how important hand hygiene is and how insignificant it is treated in this part of the world. He also appreciated 2Sure for showing up at a time when Nigeria really needed their product.

In celebration of World Hand Hygiene Day, over 75,000 student members of NIMSA will distribute 2Sure products to over 2 million people in various communities at the grassroots level.

The collaboration between 2Sure and the Nigerian Medical Student Association is a testament to the shared commitment of both organisations to promote good hand hygiene practises and improve public health in society.

Sponsored Content