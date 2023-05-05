Mortein’s World Malaria Day Campaign Takes Fight Against Malaria to Communities

Mortein Insecticide, a brand of Reckitt, a global health and hygiene company, commemorated this year’s World Malaria Day with an awareness and sensitization program held at the Obalende/Ikoyi LCDA area of Lagos, as well as donated Mortein insecticides in a bid to help in the fight to end malaria within the country.

The event, in collaboration with the Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, was geared towards enlightening members of the community on key malaria prevention habits following this year’s theme: “Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement.”



Speaking during the programme, Head External Communications & Partnership, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, said, “According to the World Malaria Report 2022, at 31.3%, Nigeria is one of the four African countries that account for over half of all malaria deaths globally. Nigeria also accounts for an estimated 38.4% of global malaria deaths in children under five. At Reckitt, we are driven by our purpose to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world.”

“Mortein, as a leading global insecticide brand, initiated its “Fight to End Malaria” campaign to empower our consumers with knowledge and provide access to expert solutions like Mortein Insecticide to rid themselves of vector-causing malaria, the mosquito. By investing in malaria interventions like we are doing today, fostering innovation with various prevention methods, and implementing effective strategies, we can make significant progress towards ending this deadly disease and saving millions of lives.” She concluded.

As part of its commitment to global health, Reckitt is partnering with organisations and governments in Nigeria to tackle the issue of malaria. Some of the government representatives at the event are Lekan Fatodu, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Sustainable Developmental Goals and Investment, and the host of the event, Fuad Atanda-Lawal, Executive Chairman, Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

According to the Lagos State Government, represented by SSA Fatodu, “The responsibility of nation building and capacity development does not lie in the hands of the government alone; in fact, we need the support of corporate entities like Reckitt and brands like Mortein to move forward. The Lagos State Government is committed to driving the agenda for human capacity development (HCD), but how do we achieve HCD for a state like Lagos with a large population that is being challenged with the scourge of malaria? Hence, the state needs support from brands like Mortein.”

Mortein brand ambassador Kate Henshaw was also present at the event, leading a gathering of residents and malaria-prevention advocates on sensitization to walk through the community that saw many people receive educational materials on how to prevent malaria. The event also featured popular social media influencers: consultant paediatrician Dr. Ayodele Renner; culinary expert Ifeyinwa Mogekwu, known as Ify’s Kitchen; and content creator Yemisi Odusanya, known as Sisi Yemmie.

To fight against malaria in Nigeria, Last year, Mortein signed Nollywood thespian Kate Henshaw as a brand ambassador to propagate its message. They have also partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health through the National Malaria Elimination Program and other state agencies of health to foster education on malaria prevention through TV and radio infomercials, digital education, and community engagement activities.

