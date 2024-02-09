Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Shalewa is Left in Tears and Further Confusion in Episode 3 (S7) of "Skinny Girl In Transit"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 3 of "The Interview" starring Genoveva Umeh & Layi Wasabi

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style

TRENDING: The Must See Looks From Veekee James & Femi Atere's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

BN TV Music

Shallipopi Talks Crazy Fans and Collab with Wizkid on "Cocktails & Takeaways" with Madame Joyce

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane & Tokan Seem to Catch Feelings Over the Phone in Episode 3 of "Dear Diane" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for “Blood & Water” Season 4 is Finally Here | Watch

BN TV Music

“Being Nominated is Enough to Make Me Proud of Myself” - Watch Davido Talk to Rolling Stone On His Way to the Grammys

BN TV Music

New Video: Asa — ODO

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Ric Hassani, Vee Iye, Neo Akpofure in the trailer for "When Are We Getting  Married?" Season 2

BN TV Music

How Tyla’s Stylish Look Came Together For The Grammy Awards

BN TV

Shalewa is Left in Tears and Further Confusion in Episode 3 (S7) of “Skinny Girl In Transit”

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Shalewa’s meeting with Mohammed’s family doesn’t go exactly as planned and leaves her in tears. Derin opens up to Tiwa and Mide about starting a family, and Mama Tiwa faces obstacles with being an influencer while filming her first waist trainer brand video.

Catch all the interesting details in episode 3 of Ndani’s TV romcom series, “Skinny Girl In Transit.”

If you missed the second episode, watch it here.

Watch episode three here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

AFCON 2024: May This Banter Never Die

#GRAMMYs – International Recognition Should Not Be Our Yardstick for Success

This Hustle Culture Might Be Killing You Slowly

Chaste Inegbedion: Building a Relevant African Business Requires Transparency and Collaboration

Daniel Adebayo: How Do We Get Local & State Governments to Function Effectively?
css.php