Shalewa is Left in Tears and Further Confusion in Episode 3 (S7) of “Skinny Girl In Transit”

Shalewa’s meeting with Mohammed’s family doesn’t go exactly as planned and leaves her in tears. Derin opens up to Tiwa and Mide about starting a family, and Mama Tiwa faces obstacles with being an influencer while filming her first waist trainer brand video.

Catch all the interesting details in episode 3 of Ndani’s TV romcom series, “Skinny Girl In Transit.”

If you missed the second episode, watch it here.

Watch episode three here: