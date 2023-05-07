All Eyes Were on Eva Omaghomi, Director of Community Engagement to King Charles III, at the Coronation

Eva Omaghomi, Director of Community Engagement to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, was the star of the coronation of the new king and queen.

The British-Nigerian cultural anthropologist made a bold fashion statement with her choice of attire. Eva was dressed in Duaba Serwa‘s textured triangular pleated skirt and jacket, which paired perfectly with Gbenga Artsmith‘s coral set. Her makeup was done softly and subtly, perfectly complementing her outfit. Her look was simple yet sophisticated, and it turned heads and stole the spotlight at the coronation.

This stunning gele-wearing guest arrived at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) pic.twitter.com/wJikFyZUQr — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 6, 2023

Eva Omaghomi’s LinkedIn profile highlights her impressive career accomplishments, including serving as Senior Strategic Advisor to The Prince’s Trust Global Group, managing global communications for over 50 countries, and receiving the Kindness in Leadership Award. She was also recognized as one of the “15 Ones to Watch” by New African Woman magazine and invested as a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by Her Majesty The Queen.



Credits:

Makeup & Gele: @beautyboudoir_l

Outfit: @duabaserwa

Coral Set: @gbengaartsmith