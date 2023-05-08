Connect with us

Drake Seems Thrilled At The Possibility of Being a "Naija Man"

Drake and Dennis Graham attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Award-winning music star Drake disclosed that his father, Dennis Graham, possesses 30% Nigerian lineage, making him a descendant of Nigeria as well.

The rapper shared a screenshot of his father’s DNA test results on his Instagram story. The test was carried out on Ancestry.com, an American genealogy website. The DNA analysis further discovered that Drake’s father has a multi-ethnic background, including roots in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Mali, Benin, and Togo.

Drake seemed thrilled with the discovery, captioning his Instagram post with a question, “This is my dad’s result. Does this mean I am a Naija man finally?”

See the post below:

