Wizkid, Tems, Beyoncé, Chris Brown… the Winners of the 2022 American Music Awards

Published

8 hours ago

 on

The winners of the 2022 American Music Awards are officially in!

The annual ceremony kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, with Wizkid, Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Future, Drake, and Tems snagging awards.

Wizkid was crowned Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Future’s song “Wait For U,” which features Tems and Drake, was named Favorite Hip-Hop Song, Beyoncé won Favorite Female R&B Artist and “Renaissance” snagged Favorite R&B Album.

See all the American Music Awards winners.

Artist of the Year

Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
WINNER: Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
WINNER: Elton John and Dua Lipa “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
Future ft. Drake and Tems “Wait For You”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber “Stay”

Favorite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny
WINNER: Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones

Favorite Music Video

Adele “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
WINNER: Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Harry Styles
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

WINNER: BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic

Favorite Pop Album

Adele “30”
Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Beyoncé “Renaissance”
Harry Styles “Harry’s House”
WINNER: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

Favorite Pop Song

Adele “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
WINNER: Harry Styles “As It Was”
Lizzo “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber “Stay”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Duo or Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”
Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”
Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”
WINNER: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson “‘Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”
WINNER: Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake
Future
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Future “I Never Liked You”
Gunna “DS4EVER:
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
Lil Durk “7220”
Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

WINNER: Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait For You”
Jack Harlow “First Class”
Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”
Latto “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz
WINNER: Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA

Favorite R&B Album

WINNER: Beyoncé “Renaissance”
Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening With Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker “Still Over It”
The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

Favorite R&B Song

Beyoncé “Break My Soul”
Muni Long “Hrs and Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out the Window”
SZA “I Hate U”
WINNER: Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

WINNER: Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Farruko “La 167”
J Balvin “Jose”
Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”
Rosalía “Motomami”

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x KAROL G “Mamiii”
KAROL G “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”
WINNER: Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers

Favorite Rock Song

Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”
Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
WINNER: Måneskin “Beggin'”
Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”

Favorite Rock Album

Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”
WINNER: Ghost “Impera”
Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”
Machine Gun Kelly “Mainstream Sellout”
Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Anne Wilson
WINNER: for KING & COUNTRY
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham

Favorite Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
WINNER: Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Diplo
WINNER: Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto

Favorite Soundtrack

WINNER: “Elvis”
“Encanto”
“Sing 2”
“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”
“Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
WINNER: Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

Blackpink
WINNER: BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice

