Wizkid, Tems, Beyoncé, Chris Brown... the Winners of the 2022 American Music Awards

The winners of the 2022 American Music Awards are officially in!

The annual ceremony kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, with Wizkid, Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Future, Drake, and Tems snagging awards.

Wizkid was crowned Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Future’s song “Wait For U,” which features Tems and Drake, was named Favorite Hip-Hop Song, Beyoncé won Favorite Female R&B Artist and “Renaissance” snagged Favorite R&B Album.

See all the American Music Awards winners.

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

WINNER: Elton John and Dua Lipa “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Future ft. Drake and Tems “Wait For You”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber “Stay”

Favorite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

WINNER: Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite Music Video

Adele “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

WINNER: Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

WINNER: BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite Pop Album

Adele “30”

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Harry Styles “Harry’s House”

WINNER: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

Favorite Pop Song

Adele “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

WINNER: Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lizzo “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber “Stay”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Duo or Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”

Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”

Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”

WINNER: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson “‘Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”

WINNER: Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Future “I Never Liked You”

Gunna “DS4EVER:

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Lil Durk “7220”

Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

WINNER: Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait For You”

Jack Harlow “First Class”

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”

Latto “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

WINNER: Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

WINNER: Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening With Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker “Still Over It”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

Favorite R&B Song

Beyoncé “Break My Soul”

Muni Long “Hrs and Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out the Window”

SZA “I Hate U”

WINNER: Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

WINNER: Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Farruko “La 167”

J Balvin “Jose”

Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”

Rosalía “Motomami”

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x KAROL G “Mamiii”

KAROL G “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”

WINNER: Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite Rock Song

Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”

Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

WINNER: Måneskin “Beggin'”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”

Favorite Rock Album

Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”

WINNER: Ghost “Impera”

Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”

Machine Gun Kelly “Mainstream Sellout”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Anne Wilson

WINNER: for KING & COUNTRY

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favorite Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

WINNER: Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Diplo

WINNER: Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favorite Soundtrack

WINNER: “Elvis”

“Encanto”

“Sing 2”

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

WINNER: Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

Blackpink

WINNER: BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice