Peace Hyde, Thuso Mbedu & Anele Mdoda honoured at 2022 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

This year’s GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards, themed “The Game Changers Edition,” honoured 12 extraordinary women who are trailblazers in their fields. After a two-year hiatus, the event returned on Saturday, November 19. The crème de la crème of the social scene and VVIPs attended the pink carpet event, which was held at the lovely Boschendal Wine Estate. “With WOTY we are honouring and highlighting phenomenal women who are leaders in their chosen fields. These women are game-changers and deserve to be celebrated as outstanding individuals who are changing the narrative and pushing boundaries when it comes to the way they work, and this is the essence of the GLAMOUR brand,” says GLAMOUR’s Editor-In-Chief, Nontando Mposo. See the list of winners below: Gamechanging Entrepreneur View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLAMOUR Magazine SA (@glamour_sa) Siba Mtongana

Siba Mtongana

The multi-award-winning, internationally acclaimed Celebrity Chef, author and founder of the Siba Company. She's also the owner of Siba Restaurant which offers an iconic 5-star dining experience in the heart of Cape Town. Her list of achievements includes being hand-picked by the presidency to culinary direct and curate the VIP menu for President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration, international awards for her book My Table as well as five 5 US Film and Television Awards, and four local awards for her TV shows. Tech Gamechanger Tashline Jooste

Chief Executive Officer for the Innovator Trust, created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Her approach to social impact positions her as a trailblazer in the tech space. Tashline is an advocate for female entrepreneurship with extensive business experience and has done extraordinary work in terms of visibility for women in tech. Beauty Gamechanger Dr Vanessa Lapiner

Specialist Dermatologist and founder of root4 skincare, TASH360 and AD&L. Rooted in her integrative dermatology approach, her inclusive range is disrupting the skincare industry through cutting-edge technology and scientifically proven powerful active ingredients that benefit the skin's health. Mental Health Gamechanger

Shudufhadzo Musiḓa

Published Author and Mental Health Advocate. Shudu used her platform as Miss SA 2020 to launch her platform MindfulMondays in partnership with SADAG to raise awareness around mental health and continues to elevate the conversation. She has also been appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the Global Surgery Foundation. Sustainability Gamechanger

Jackie May

Founder & Editor of Twyg she is championing sustainability through her NPO. Twyg promotes sustainable, circular, regenerative, caring and ethical living. The content she publishes on the platform is a commitment to exploring ways we can live well now while ensuring a kinder, inclusive, nature-friendly future for all. When she's not producing content for her site, she works with Refashion Lab exploring inclusive and repurposed fashion. Gamechanging Actress

Thuso Mbedu

The KZN born actress is making waves in Hollywood. She's managed to capture the attention of global audiences with her range and work ethic. Her list of accolades includes a SAFTA for best actress in a TV Drama in 2018, a Hollywood Critics Association Award for TV Breakout Star in 2021, a Gotham Award for Outstanding Performance in New Series in the same year, as well as an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Performance in New Scripted Series in 2022. Her most recent role in The Woman King alongside Viola Davis has also been critically acclaimed. Fashion Gamechanger

Yoliswa Mqoco

The award-winning social media influencer, stylist and digital creator has positioned herself as a game changer in the design and fashion spaces. As a plus-size model, she continues to elevate the conversation around representation through her beautifully curated content on Instagram and the liberatory practice of expressing yourself. Yoliswa wears confidence and self-love and encourages curvy women to have just as much fun dressing up as everybody else. Gamechanger in Music

DBN Gogo

DJ and producer Mandisa Radebe, popularly known as DBN Gogo, has cemented herself as an influential figure on the SA music scene. The 'Khuza Gogo' hitmaker is at the peak of her career and has helped shape the amapiano wave. Her music has taken on a unique form, and her hit songs feature on playlists across the country as a DJ, and she dominates the charts. Sports Gamechanger

Janine van Wyk

Not only is she the captain of the Women's National Football team but she plays for her own club, JVW. She is the highest-capped player in South Africa with 180 appearances and the highest-capped female in CAF. During her tenure as captain, Banyana Banyana has done exceptionally well. Led by Coach Desiree Ellis, the team was also crowned the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions. Icon Award

Anele Mdoda

The award-winning broadcaster has a long-standing career in radio and TV which spans over 17 years. Her show The 947 Breakfast Club with Anele is one of the most popular radio shows. The 947 radio host speaks with lots of passion and her longevity can be attributed to her infectious personality and take on current affairs, parenting and lifestyle-related topics. Anele is also an award-winning television presenter hosting various shows including SA's Got Talent, and Miss SA and winning a SAFTA for her talk show Real Talk with Anele. Next Gen Gamechanger

Rabia Ghoor

Rabia Ghoor Swiitch Beauty is one of South Africa’s most popular beauty brands. Rhabia started her makeup range Swiitch Beauty at just 14 years old. Seven years later Swiitch Beauty has grown into the innovative digital makeup brand we know and love. Rhabia created an affordable local beauty brand for South Africans that has the same variety and quality as other countries. The range features 20 products including cosmetics, skincare and sunscreen and has recently expanded to the retail space at We Are Egg in Cavendish Square.

International Gamechanger Peace Hyde