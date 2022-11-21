Connect with us

Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7 Is Officially In The Works!

#BBNaija’s Beauty & Adekunle team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

It seems Kemi Adetiba has a new sequel for “King Of Boys” in the works

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"'s Opening Weekend is the Biggest  of all Time in West Africa

"Kofa," "The Song Maiden," and "Contraband" snag 2022 AFRIFF Globe Awards - See Full List

Daniel Etim Effiong wins Best Actor at the AFRIFF Globe Awards

Toka McBaror's "Almajiri" Brings #AFRIFF2022 to a Close with Executive Producer Ayo Makun, Rahama Sadau & Alexx Ekubo in Attendance

#BNMeetTheStar: Adédojà Adéyemí on Starring in "Anikulapo" & Her Personal Style

Check out the star-studded premiere of Showmax’s “Flawsome”

Tonto Dikeh talks Politics, Losing Her Step Mum & Relationship with God in New Episode of #WithChude | Watch

It’s been 3 years since we were treated to a new “Skinny Girl in Transit,” but it looks like the wait is almost over!

Ndani TV posted a tweet from one of the series’ stars, Chioma Okoli (who plays Wosi), confirming that the critically acclaimed series is coming back for round seven.

 

The original film, which came out in 2015, stars Abimbola Craig as Tiwa, a plus-size radio personality who struggles with the pressures of wanting to be in a relationship and to be successful. The previous season starred Ayoola Ayolola, Sharon Ooja, Ngozi Nwosu, Timini Egbuson, Chioma Okoli, and Bisola Aiyeola, amongst others.

No word yet on a release date or who will or will not be featured in the series, but we can’t wait to tune in.

