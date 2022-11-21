Blaise Beatz, Cobhams Asuquo, DJ Lambo & YBNL Win 2022 Beatz Awards | See Full List

On Saturday, some of the finest professionals in the entertainment industry got celebrated at the 7th annual Beatz awards at the Muson Centre in Lagos. This year’s winners included stars like Davido, DJ Lambo, Blaise Beatz, YBNL, Tosan Wiltshire, Sean Okeke, TG Omori and BellaNaija.

Here are the Winners of this year’s Beatz Awards.

Afro-Pop Producer Of The Year

• Magicsticks – Peace Be Unto You (Pbuy) – Asake — Winner

• Blaise Beatz – No Wahala – 1da Banton

• Ozedikus – Ku Lo Sa – Oxlade

• Andre Vibez – Calm Down – Rema

• Sarz – Ijo Labala – Crayon

• Semzi – Holy Father – Mayorkun Ft. Victony

• Pheelz – High – Adekunle Gold Ft Davido

• Reward Beatz, Yung Willis And Blaise Beatz – Buga – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

• Producer X – Machala – Carterefe & Berri-tiga

Afrobeats Producer Of The Year

• Vtek – Woman – Simi

• Ajimovoix Drums – Fake Life – Ajimovoix Drums

• Duktor Sett – Trouble – Basketmouth Ft. 2 Baba & Blaqbonez — Winner

• Ayzed – No Pressure – Timaya

• Xou/cheekychizzy – D’banj – Stress Free [feat. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80]

Afro R&B Producer Of The Year

• Bigfish – Catch Me If You Can – Adekunle Gold — Winner

• Damie & Midebeatz – Baby Riddim – Fave,

• Cobhams Asuquo – Jo – Banky W,

• Atg (Alexander The Great) – Options – L.a.x Ft Ayra Starr

• Pheelz – Stand Strong – Davido Ft Sunday Service Choir,

• Semzi – In Love – Ajebo Hustler Ft Fave

• Calliemajik – Love Don’t Cost A Dime – Magixx,

• P Prime – Let You Down – Wurld

Afro Hip-hop Producer Of The Year

• Leo Beatz – Kojosese – Naira Marley

• Niphkeys – Ale Yi – Zlatan

• Killertunes – Big Energy – Ladipoe

• Que Beats – Alaye Toh Se Gogo – Reminisce

• Stevie B Beatz – Go Home – Blaqbonez

• Yung Willis – Body Language – Falz Ft. Ajebo Hustlers

• Andre Vibes – Running – Ladipoe Ft Fireboy DML — Winner

• Beats By Jay – Bigger – Mi Abaga Ft Olamide & Nas

Afro Highlife Producer Of The Year

• Masterkraft – Levels – Flavour

• Telz And Shuga Saund – Common Person – Burna Boy

• Deeyasso – Nwoke Oma – Chike

• Telz And Shuga Saund – Ashawo – Fireboy Dml

• Spellz – Money – Zlatan Feat Davido

• Blaise Beatz – Logba Logba – Simi — Winner

• P.prime – Show Me Off – Asa

Afro Soul Producer Of The Year

• Dunnie – Permit Me – Cill

• Big Foot In Your Face – Winifred – Brymo

• Lord Skyy – Zamo – Chike

• Deeyasso – My Kind Of Woman – Ric Hassani Ft. Sauti Sol – Winner

• Echo The Guru – God Only Knows – Chike

• Johnny Drille – Sell My Soul – Johnny Drille

Afro Dancehall Producer Of The Year

• Yung Willis – Cold Outside – Timaya Ft Buju

• Meduaa – Gone Far – Zinoleesky

• Blaise Beatz – Mercy – Adekunle Gold – Winner

• Kukbeat – Dior – Ruger

• Egar Boi – My Man – Yemi Alade Ft Kranuim

• Michon – Summer Love – 1da Banton

• Dunnie – House Party – Shontelle

Afro Gospel Producer Of The Year

• SMJ– The Name Jesus – Smj Ft. Gerald Bishung And P.flo — Winner

• Eezee Tee – Omemma – Minister Guc

• Isreal Dammy –amazing God – Mercy Chinwo

• Juzzypro And Nathaniel Bassey – See What The Lord Has Done – Nathaniel

Bassey

• Iben Rhythm – Kaabo (Welcome) – Dunsin Oyekan

• J Moses – Power In My Praise – Testimony Jaga

• Cyude For Slic – Done It Again – Sinach

Live Band Of The Year

• Eboni Band

• Shuga Band

• Veentage Band

• Sharp Band

• Spectacular Band

• Bandhitz — Winner

Producer Of The Year

• Blaise Beatsz– No Wahala – 1da Banton — Winner

• Pheelz – High – Adekunle Gold Ft Davido

• Andre Vibez – Calm Down – Rema

• Vtek – Woman – Simi

• P.priime – Show Me Off – Asa

• Yung Willis – Cold Outside – Timaya Ft Buju

Mixing & Mastering Engineer Of The Year

• Timi Jay – Ozumba Mbadiwe – Reekado Banks

• Vtek – High – Adekunle Gold Ft Davido — Winner

• Swaps – Spirit – Mi Abaga Ft Vector

• Michael Synx – Aunty Lovina – Ycee Ft Patoranking

• Mixx Monsta – Levels – Flavour

• Stg – Money – Zlatan Feat Davido

• Dro – Electricity – Pheelz Ft. Davido

Music Video Director Of The Year

• Director K – Ozumba Mbadiwe – Reekado Banks

• Topshotta – Dior – Ruger

• Dammy Twitch – Money – Zlatan Feat Davido

• The Alien – Pour Me Water – Kizz Daniel

• Priorgold – Finesse – Pheelz, Buju

• TG Omori – Buga – Kizz Daniel & Tekno — Winner

Songwriter Of The Year

• Simi – Logba Logba

• Adekunle Gold – Mercy

• Kizz Daniel – Oshe

• Pheelz – Finesse

• Davido – Stand Strong — Winner

• Burna Boy – Last Last

• Fave – Mr Man

• Bnxn – Many Ways

Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer Of The Year

• Magicsticks – Omo Ope – Asake Ft. Olamide — Winner

• Reward Beatz – Eh God (Barnabas) – Kizz Daniel

• Producer X – Machala – Carterefe & Berri-tiga

• Runcheckk – Baddest Boy – Skiibii Ft Davido

• Bigfish – Catch Me If You Can – Adekunle Gold

• Kentee Beatz – Makaveli –t Classic

Male DJ Of The Year

• Spinall

• DJ Yk Mule

• DJ Kaywise

• DJ Obi

• DJ TTB

• DJ Crowdkontroller — Winner

• DJbi

Female DJ Of The Year

• DJ Nana

• DJ Lambo – Winner

• DJ Prettyplay

• DJ DSF

• Commissioner DJ Wysei

Entertainment Tv Station Award (Terrestrial) Of The Year

• StTV— Winner

• Galaxy TV

• TVC

• OnTV

• Superscreen TV

Entertainment TV Station Award (Cable) Of The Year

• Soundcity TV — Winner

• HipTV

• MTVBase

• Tracenaija

• Nigezie TV

Radio Station Of The Year

• TheBeat 99.9fm

• Cool 96.9fm — Winner

• Rhythm 93.7 Fm

• Soundcity Radio 98.5fm

• Maxfm

• City Fm

OAP Of The Year

• Francis 88.5ufm

• Tosan Wiltshire TheBeat 99.9fm — Winner

• Do2tun Cool 96.9fm

• Quincy Jonze Rhythm 93.7 Fm

• Moet Abebe Soundcity Radio 98.5fm

• Cera – Max 102.3fm

Artist Manager Of The Year

• Asa Asika – Davido

• Olu & Paulo – Kizz Daniel

• Steve Nana – Asake

• Sean Okeke – Rema — Winner

• Bose Ogulu – Burna Boy

• Mekka Millions – Tiwa Savage

• Sunday Are – Wizkid

Record Label Of The Year

• YBNL Nation — Winner

• Mavin

• Spaceship

• DMW

• Chocolate City Music

Blog Of The Year

• BellaNaija — Winner

• Ynaija

• Olorisupergal Blog

• Lindaikeji Blog

• Kemifilani

Music Streaming Platform Of The Year

• Naijaloaded

• Mp3 Bullet

• Tooxclusive

• 9jaflaver

• Notjustok.com

• Boomplay — Winner

• Audiomack

• Spotify Nigeria