Access Bank strenghten 'Closa Agent' program with solar powered fibre kiosks

Come Discover where Tech Meets Corporate Governance at the IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference

How Obi Asika & Seun Oduwole Are Retelling Africa's Story Through Community Hubs in Nigeria

'Development Dialogue' by Ideation Hub Africa Will Hold Its 8th Edition This November

Glenfiddich Unveils the 'Time Reimagined' Series, A Rare Whiskey Collection

Celebrating Food & the Bilateral Relationship Between Two Countries | Chef Tracy visits Benin City

Hello Lagos! Hotel Smirnoff Opens This Weekend & Here's What to Expect

TECNO Rewards Winners for Creativity in the Camon Film Challenge

'Kizz Daniel Live In Lagos' Concert This December | Here's All You Need to Know

Gender Activists Are Rallying for More Women's Participation in Climate Talks at #COP27

Access Bank’s commitment to delivering banking services to at least one in every two Nigerians has been maintained, the retail financial institution successfully commissioned and empowered Access Closa agents across Nigeria with Solar powered fibre kiosks to support their business and boost the visibility of their locations to provide more than banking services to both existing and new customers across the nation.

With the current number of Access Closa Agents spread across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, the bank has significantly grown access to finance and banking services to millions of previously un(der) banked Nigerians, while providing alternate streams of income for MSMEs, promoting financial literacy, and advancing its ambition to bank one in every two Nigerians by 2025.

According to Rob Giles, Senior Retail Advisory, Access Bank Group, “The Access Closa network is a bespoke channel through which the bank expresses her passion and commitment to broadening the opportunities and access to financial services for every Nigerian and African, irrespective of the location they might be.

Customers can locate a Closa agent near them by simply searching for ‘Access Closa Agenton Google Maps on their phone instead of walking long distances in search of a branch 

Reiterating Rob’s statement, Chizoba Iheme, Group Head, Agency Banking and Financial Inclusion said,

“The exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network is in fulfilment of the Bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian. As a Bank that is driven by innovation, we must deliver better outcomes for customers in terms of speed, security, and service to enhance the customer experience in all the locations where we operate.  With over 160,000 Access Closa Agents spread across Nigeria, you can conveniently pay bills, send money to loved ones and deposit your existing Naira notes through an agent near you to avoid the risk of moving cash to a distant branch”.

To locate an Access Bank CLOSA agent near you Please click HERE 

Access Bankover the years, has leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics process automation to reform business operations and drive performance to improve customer experience.

Please click HERE to know how to become a CLOSA  agent.

Sponsored Content

