Access Bank strenghten ‘Closa Agent’ program with solar powered fibre kiosks

Access Bank’s commitment to delivering banking services to at least one in every two Nigerians has been maintained, the retail financial institution successfully commissioned and empowered Access Closa agents across Nigeria with Solar powered fibre kiosks to support their business and boost the visibility of their locations to provide more than banking services to both existing and new customers across the nation.

With the current number of Access Closa Agents spread across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, the bank has significantly grown access to finance and banking services to millions of previously un(der) banked Nigerians, while providing alternate streams of income for MSMEs, promoting financial literacy, and advancing its ambition to bank one in every two Nigerians by 2025.

According to Rob Giles, Senior Retail Advisory, Access Bank Group, “The Access Closa network is a bespoke channel through which the bank expresses her passion and commitment to broadening the opportunities and access to financial services for every Nigerian and African, irrespective of the location they might be.

Customers can locate a Closa agent near them by simply searching for ‘Access Closa Agent’ on Google Maps on their phone instead of walking long distances in search of a branch

Reiterating Rob’s statement, Chizoba Iheme, Group Head, Agency Banking and Financial Inclusion said,

“The exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network is in fulfilment of the Bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian. As a Bank that is driven by innovation, we must deliver better outcomes for customers in terms of speed, security, and service to enhance the customer experience in all the locations where we operate. With over 160,000 Access Closa Agents spread across Nigeria, you can conveniently pay bills, send money to loved ones and deposit your existing Naira notes through an agent near you to avoid the risk of moving cash to a distant branch”.

To locate an Access Bank CLOSA agent near you

Access Bank, over the years, has leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics process automation to reform business operations and drive performance to improve customer experience.

to know how to become a CLOSA agent.

