Come Discover where Tech Meets Corporate Governance at the IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference

Published

8 hours ago

 on

This year’s Annual Directors Conference with the theme, Corporate Governance, and Digital Transformation: Leading Purposefully for Growth and Sustainability, will examine the dynamics of the evolving digital transformation and its place in corporate governance and what it means for Directors.

With a rich line-up of dynamic speakers who will be doing justice to the theme from their wealth of experience.

The Annual Directors Conference is a two-day yearly forum where contemporary issues affecting leadership, ethics, and corporate governance are discussed and professionals and practitioners provide global best practice solutions.


The Annual Directors Conference will be attended by Captains of Industry and Directors in both Private and Public Sectors of the Nigerian Economy and is a rare opportunity to meet, network, socialize, and share business opportunities.

Date: November 24th – 25th, 2022

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00 am

To register, click HERE

For inquiries, sponsorship, adverts, and exhibition of your brands, Please contact: 08026365747 or 07062148115

