Tunji Andrews & Honey Ogundeyi discuss Corporate Governance in Nigeria on a New Episode of ‘Analyse This’

Find out all you need to know about Corporate Governance in Nigeria as Honey Ogundeyi and Tunji Andrews discuss the ways in which it could affect your business. This episode features Ugo Obi-Chukwu, Founder, Nairametrics.
Watch:
Inspired!
07.11.2017 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
Find out all you need to know about Corporate Governance in Nigeria as Honey Ogundeyi and Tunji Andrews discuss the ways in which it could affect your business. This episode features Ugo Obi-Chukwu, Founder, Nairametrics.
Watch:
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!