Tunji Andrews & Honey Ogundeyi discuss Corporate Governance in Nigeria on a New Episode of ‘Analyse This’

07.11.2017

Find out all you need to know about Corporate Governance in Nigeria as Honey Ogundeyi and Tunji Andrews discuss the ways in which it could affect your business. This episode features Ugo Obi-Chukwu, Founder, Nairametrics.

