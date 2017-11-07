‘The Smart Money Woman’ Arese Ugwu covers TW’s 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

TW Magazine turns 10 this year!

To celebrate, they look into the future and take a walk down memory lane in a Limited 10th Anniversary Edition.

In their gaze into the future, they feature today’s African millennial woman, Arese Ugwu on the cover.

At 32, the Personal Finance whiz has built a successful brand, in her own lane and on her own terms. In this ‘no holds barred’ interview, the Smart Money Woman shares details of her mistakes in love and money and the valuable lessons she has learned.

Arese also speaks on her role as a mum, her opinion on the rise of social media and her vision for the Smart Money brand.

To also celebrate the history of TW they have compressed all their cover stories into mini-stories that inspire.

They also have a special Best of 10, which features brand new and exciting interviews from 10 of their covers girls over the years: Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Omawumi, Onyeka Onwenu, Dolapo Oni, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Joke Silva, Ibukun Awosika and Nkechi Harry Ngonadi.

Lastly, their Fashion pages take you on a journey into the vaults of 3 of Nigeria’s top designers – Folake Majin, Ituen Basi and Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.