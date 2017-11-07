BN Cusine: Learn how to make Drunken Prawns using Palm Wine on a New Episode of Uzo’s Food Labs

In this vlog, Uzo is joined in the kitchen by her little sister as they use fresh palm wine to make drunken prawns. Perfect to eat on its own or with some fresh white bread, potatoes or rice.
Watch:
07.11.2017
