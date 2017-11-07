BellaNaija

Inspired!

BN Cusine: Learn how to make Drunken Prawns using Palm Wine on a New Episode of Uzo’s Food Labs

07.11.2017 at By Leave a Comment

In this vlog, Uzo is joined in the kitchen by her little sister as they use fresh palm wine to make drunken prawns. Perfect to eat on its own or with some fresh white bread, potatoes or rice.

Watch:

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija