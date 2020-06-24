Connect with us

Anna Ekeledo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Fidelity Bank launches the 'Giving Her Wings" Series to build, empower & connect Women in Business | Episode 1 features Mariam Lawani

Emma Uchendu: Let's Talk About Your Working Capital

Olori Boye-Ajayi opens up on why She started "The Ark Coaching Company"

Fabrication Engineer Jerry Mallo of Bennie Agro Ltd is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

World Finance honors FBNHoldings with the Award for 'Best Corporate Governance in Nigeria' for 2020

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

Jeremiah Ajayi: 30 Lessons I've Learned From Working for 30 Companies

Want to Elevate Your Business? Here is How

Published

Published

6 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Anna Ekeledo, the Executive Director of AfriLabs, a network organisation of over 200 Technology and Innovation Hubs across 46 African countries.

Anna leads the organisation in developing programmes and building partnerships that support and work with these innovation hubs and other stakeholders to raise entrepreneurs who will stimulate economic and social development in Africa.

Anna’s passion is leveraging on technology for social impact and inclusion; creating social and economic opportunities for all.

Prior to joining AfriLabs, Anna has been involved in pioneering various impact driven projects such as the Annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programme for Teenage Girls for the Visiola Foundation in partnership with Intel and Young Engineers. She also was a Senior Marketing Executive at the Wild Fusion Digital Centre. Anna also headed the Nigerian business activities of Ingenico, a French global financial technology company.

She worked as a certified digital marketing trainer training on behalf of Wild Fusion Digital Centre, which is also the local centre of the Digital Marketing Institute, Ireland; Google Nigeria; and Lagos Business School. She is also a Strategic Advisor for the Alibaba eFounders Fellowship, a partnership between the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Alibaba Business School (ABS) which is aimed at enabling young entrepreneurs in developing countries to become catalysts for the digital transformation of their home economies.

Anna serves on the Advisory Group on Technology and Creativity which is a part of the Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council which was established by The President of Nigeria in 2017 in Abuja spear headed by the Vice President of Nigeria. She was also an Assistant Investment Officer at the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council.

We celebrate Anna for devoting her life to social impact and digital transformation initiatives across Africa and the developing world and we’re rooting for her!

