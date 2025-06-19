Sodiq Yusuf: The Generation That Knows Everything and Trusts Nothing

We raised a generation to be informed, curious, tech-savvy and bold. We put smartphones in their hands, gave them Wi-Fi, told them to Google everything, think for themselves, and never settle for less. Well, they listened. Now we don’t know what to do with them.

We’re dealing with a generation that knows more than ever before, yet trusts almost nothing. Not pastors. Not politicians. Not parents. Not even professors. They fact-check your words of wisdom mid-conversation and come back with a rebuttal before you finish your sentence.

They are Gen Z.

In Nigeria, they are not just shaping the culture, they are challenging it, mocking it and rewriting it. Whether we approve or not, they aren’t seeking our permission.

But what’s behind this generation’s deep distrust? Why do Gen-Z seem so sceptical, even when the facts are clear? Why do they seem allergic to authority, rules, and tradition?

“Oga, Evidence dey?”

If you want to trigger a Gen Z Nigerian, start a sentence with, “In our time, we used to…” You’ll be met with a polite smile or outright sarcasm. Because for them, nostalgia is not a valid argument.

These are the same kids who grew up watching pastors drive G-Wagons while church members trekked home. They saw lecturers trade grades for sex and money. They watched INEC promise “free and fair elections” while ballot boxes disappeared like magic. They know people with first-class degrees who are jobless, and Instagram influencers who make millions from simply existing.

So, when you come at them with proverbs, they come back with screenshots. When you try to shame them with “You don’t know how the world works,” they raise one eyebrow and say, “But do you?” They don’t trust. They verify.

As a generation raised almost fully online, a Gen Z kid in Kaduna knows about climate change protests in Europe, police brutality in the U.S., coups in West Africa, and why your favourite motivational speaker is scamming people with fake giveaways. They’ve seen behind the curtains of power and performance. Every day, their phones deliver raw, unfiltered content from all over the world. Not just headlines, but crystal, clear evidence. Receipts. Leaks. Confessions.

When you’ve seen the world’s mess in 4K, how do you take anything at face value? The average Gen Zer doesn’t only consume content. They also dissect it. They analyse the tone, motive, aesthetics, and body language. They question agendas. They meme hypocrisy. They’re basically junior detectives with trust issues.

And it’s not because they’re bitter. It’s because they’ve seen too much.

“Why Should I Believe You?”

Gen Z’s posture isn’t “I hate everything.” It’s “I want to believe, but why should I?” It’s a generation that grew up seeing pastors and Alfas preach holiness while trending on blogs for cheating scandals. They’ve watched relatives who shout “God forbid bad thing” die of untreated hypertension because the family doctor wasn’t consulted until it was too late.

They’ve learned that many of the loudest voices in society are just that… loud. Empty barrels with microphones. So, they stopped listening.

“I Can Know, So I Must Know”

Gen Z doesn’t wait for news to come to them. They hunt for it. They hear something controversial and instantly search keywords on X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, or YouTube. They look for alternative sources. They check timestamps. They know how to reverse image search to detect fake posts. They know what AI is. They know what deepfakes are. They don’t want only the news: they also crave the context, the bias, the funding behind the story.

They don’t believe something because a blue-tick account tweeted it. They want to know who owns the account, who benefits from the narrative, and if the information aligns with other known patterns. This is what I refer to as digital survival.

“Let Me Feel It Before I Trust It”

Here’s something older folks often miss: Gen Z trusts authenticity, not authorityThey would rather listen to an unknown TikToker share a raw, emotional story than a senator deliver a speech in agbada. They don’t care if you’re 65 with grey hair. If you’re not real, you’re irrelevant.

This is why you’ll see them pour out their hearts to anonymous therapists on Instagram but barely say a word at family gatherings. It’s why a YouTube vlogger with a tripod and ring light can influence their beliefs more than a professor with a PhD. They crave honesty, vulnerability, and relatability. If they can’t feel you, they won’t follow you.

What Can We Learn From Them?

Instead of calling Gen Z rude or confused, maybe we should pause and ask: “What is this generation trying to tell us with their scepticism?”

Maybe they’re not the problem. Maybe they’re just the mirror reflecting our hypocrisy, our silence, our lies dressed in tradition, our empty institutions. And like every mirror, we can either shatter it or stare long enough to see the truth.

How to Talk to Gen Z (Without Getting Roasted)

If you’re trying to engage with Gen Z — whether you’re a parent, teacher, pastor, or boss — know this: they don’t trust titles. They trust the truth.

So, drop the ego. Be real. Be open to questions. Say “I don’t know” when you don’t. Be willing to unlearn. Share stories, not sermons. Don’t just preach values, live them. Because Gen Z is not waiting to be impressed. They’re watching to see if you’re consistent. And once they see you’re authentic, they’ll give you what they rarely give anyone — loyalty.

The Hope Behind the Distrust

Here’s what gives me hope: For all their distrust, Gen Z still dreams. They still organise. They still create. They’re building communities online, launching startups, raising awareness, breaking silences and advocating for change.

They’re angry, but it’s righteous anger. They’re sceptical. But it’s the kind that leads to reform, not apathy. They don’t trust easily, but when they do, they go all in. So maybe this generation isn’t lost. Maybe they’re just refusing to inherit a broken world without asking hard questions. And maybe, just maybe, that’s what we all need. Not blind belief. But the courage to question things, until we find something truly worth trusting.