Connect with us

Advertisement

BN TV Music Scoop

See Highlights from LivespotX Festival as Wizkid, Olamide, Tiwa Savage & Others lit up the stage

BN TV Music

Wizkid's Short Film "Made In Lagos (Deluxe)" is Out!

BN TV

The drama continues in Episode 9 of Bovi's "Back To School: Graduation Season"

BN TV

Baby Ada is Getting Ready for Her First Christmas with The Adanna & David Family

BN TV

Patricia Bright discusses Upbringing, Being a YouTube OG & Future Plans on "The Wunmi Bello Show"

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Nissi Acquah shares what she learned after God saved her from rape in new episode of "Colours of Life"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Cast of "A Naija Christmas" Efa Iwara, Linda Osifo & Abayomi Alvin Share Some Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Details

BN TV Music

Davido speaks on loss, connection with friends & music in new episode of "Tea With Tay"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 6 of "Therapy" (Season 2) Right Here!

BN TV Scoop

Don't miss the latest episode of “Ndani TGIF Show” featuring Jermaine & Ariana

BN TV

See Highlights from LivespotX Festival as Wizkid, Olamide, Tiwa Savage & Others lit up the stage

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The LiveSpotX Festival brings together various prominent musicians to engage fans with exciting music and trendy beats. Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Buju, Ckay, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, and others are among the musicians that have headlined the event so far and delivered electrifying performances that fans will remember for a long time.

Wizkid’s brief statement on his song “Essence,” which features Tems, will live on in the minds of the crowd. He referred to a small boy from Ojuelegba who rose from the streets to the top of the charts and sold a million copies in the United States. Then he asked Olamide to perform their 2011 smash track “Omotoshan.”

See the highlight below:

Then it came to the most energetic performance of the night with the latest star of indigenous sound, Portable, who performed his hit banger “Zazuu“.

Missed out on the fun from Tiwa Savage’s LivespotX concert? Let’s catch you up on what went down below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Andrew Had No Expectations of 2021 but God Re-Engineered His Life

#BN2021Epilogues: Ayobami Oyewumi’s 2021 Started With a Bang!

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php