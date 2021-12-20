Connect with us

Advertisement

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Sola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ramsey Nouah meet up for a Netflix & Nollywood Christmas Postcard Watch

BN TV Music Scoop

This ABC News Report on the Global Impact of Afrobeats is Incredibly Inspiring

BN TV Music

Wizkid's Short Film "Made In Lagos (Deluxe)" is Out!

BN TV Music Scoop

Ever Wondered What Inspired Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington's "JO"? Watch this to find out

BN TV Music Scoop

See Highlights from LivespotX Festival as Wizkid, Olamide, Tiwa Savage & Others lit up the stage

BN TV

The drama continues in Episode 9 of Bovi's "Back To School: Graduation Season"

BN TV

Baby Ada is Getting Ready for Her First Christmas with The Adanna & David Family

BN TV

Patricia Bright discusses Upbringing, Being a YouTube OG & Future Plans on "The Wunmi Bello Show"

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Nissi Acquah shares what she learned after God saved her from rape in new episode of "Colours of Life"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Cast of "A Naija Christmas" Efa Iwara, Linda Osifo & Abayomi Alvin Share Some Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Details

BN TV

Sola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ramsey Nouah meet up for a Netflix & Nollywood Christmas Postcard Watch

Published

6 hours ago

 on

It is the close of the year for most industries in Nigeria and the film business is no exception. The practice of thanksgiving and appreciation of the works done throughout the year is what most people look forward to.

Little wonder, mega film screening platform, Netflix brought together the best of African film stars for a moment of creativity and glam. The session was tagged a Christmas postcard by Netflix whereby screen favourites dressed up in African attires for a photoshoot.

We see stars like Sola Shobowale, Mercy Johnson, Shaffy Bello, Mawuli Gavor, Alex Ekubo, Gabriel Afolayan amongst others.

Above all were the comments made by some of them on the event and the year so far.

Watch the full video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Andrew Had No Expectations of 2021 but God Re-Engineered His Life

#BN2021Epilogues: Ayobami Oyewumi’s 2021 Started With a Bang!

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php