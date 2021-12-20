Ever Wondered What Inspired Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s “JO”? Watch this to find out

Banky Wellington and Adesua Etomi-Wellington will never get tired of sharing tender moments from their marriage with us. Their most recent collaboration was on the song “Jo,” a love ballad in which Adesua was seen dancing to the music. Seeing such chemistry between the two was a heartwarming experience.

Now they’re taking us behind the scenes of “Jo.” It had some humorous moments that had the entire team laughing, as well as some deeper passages that show the couple’s devotion.

Watch the full behind the scene moments below: