Wizkid’s Short Film “Made In Lagos (Deluxe)” is Out!

It’s been an eventful year for Grammy award-winning Afrobeats star Wizkid, from the massive reception of his “Made In Lagos” album, the success of “Essence” featuring Tem, to its remix with Justin Beiber on the deluxe version of the MIL album.

This year, asides from celebrating a decade in the music industry since his breakthrough with “Holla At Your Boy” and the “Superstar” album, Wizkid broke records, topped charts, sold out the 02 Arena, won awards, gained more international recognition as an Afrobeats.

As the year comes to an end, Wizkid, in collaboration with Kuukua Eshun, presents his latest short film titled “Made In Lagos (Deluxe)“. It includes songs off the “Made In Lagos (Deluxe)” album

Watch the short film below: