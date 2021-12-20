This ABC News Report on the Global Impact of Afrobeats is Incredibly Inspiring

All through the year, Nigerian music has gone beyond the shores of the country and into Africa and intercontinental spaces, even to competing for international awards and winning amongst other celebrated artists.

So, it is no surprise that Nigerian music and artists will feature on ABC News on the subject of the popularity of Nigerian Afrobeats music across the globe.

In a lengthy investigation by ABC’s Faith Abubey, we witness an examination of numerous African singers like Wizkid, Tems and CKay, Burna Boy, and Angelique Kidjo who have created trends from their respective bodies of work. The focus was on the Afrobeats genre, which appears to appeal to Africans’ upbeat tastes as well as a global fanbase.

Watch the full report on ABC News below: