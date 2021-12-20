Connect with us

Advertisement

BN TV Music Scoop

This ABC News Report on the Global Impact of Afrobeats is Incredibly Inspiring

BN TV Music

Wizkid's Short Film "Made In Lagos (Deluxe)" is Out!

BN TV Music Scoop

Ever Wondered What Inspired Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington's "JO"? Watch this to find out

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Sola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ramsey Nouah meet up for a Netflix & Nollywood Christmas Postcard Watch

BN TV Music Scoop

See Highlights from LivespotX Festival as Wizkid, Olamide, Tiwa Savage & Others lit up the stage

BN TV

The drama continues in Episode 9 of Bovi's "Back To School: Graduation Season"

BN TV

Baby Ada is Getting Ready for Her First Christmas with The Adanna & David Family

BN TV

Patricia Bright discusses Upbringing, Being a YouTube OG & Future Plans on "The Wunmi Bello Show"

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Nissi Acquah shares what she learned after God saved her from rape in new episode of "Colours of Life"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Cast of "A Naija Christmas" Efa Iwara, Linda Osifo & Abayomi Alvin Share Some Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Details

BN TV

This ABC News Report on the Global Impact of Afrobeats is Incredibly Inspiring

Published

4 hours ago

 on

All through the year, Nigerian music has gone beyond the shores of the country and into Africa and intercontinental spaces, even to competing for international awards and winning amongst other celebrated artists.

So, it is no surprise that Nigerian music and artists will feature on ABC News on the subject of the popularity of Nigerian Afrobeats music across the globe.

In a lengthy investigation by ABC’s Faith Abubey, we witness an examination of numerous African singers like Wizkid, Tems and CKay, Burna Boy, and Angelique Kidjo who have created trends from their respective bodies of work. The focus was on the Afrobeats genre, which appears to appeal to Africans’ upbeat tastes as well as a global fanbase.

Watch the full report on ABC News below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Andrew Had No Expectations of 2021 but God Re-Engineered His Life

#BN2021Epilogues: Ayobami Oyewumi’s 2021 Started With a Bang!

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php