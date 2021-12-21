Watch the Official Trailer for RED TV’s Debut Feature Film “Unintentional” starring Beverly Osu, Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada

This Christmas, to show they are intentional about making you smile, RED TV present its very first feature film titled “Unintentional” starring Omowunmi Dada, Efa Iwara, Beverly Osu, Kate Henshaw, Tobi Bakre and Tina Mba.

Directed by Olufemi Bamigbetan, produced by Obinna Okerekeocha and executive produced by Bola Atta. “Unintentional” is coming to your screens on the 26th of December 2021.

Watch the trailer below: