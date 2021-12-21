BN TV
Try this Moist & Delicious Carrot Cake Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen
Here’s a quick and easy carrot cake recipe from Ify’s Kitchen you’ll love. She says,
This carrot cake is a crowd-pleaser. It’s delicious simple to make and requires no equipment. A hand whisk and a spatula are all you need to make this moist and delicious carrot cake.
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup white sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon mixed spice
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
4 eggs
1 1/4 cups oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups shredded carrot
1/2 cup raisins
Learn the process below: