Here’s the Official Trailer for One-Off Special “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”

To mark its 20th Anniversary reunion, the megastars of “Harry Potter” meet up for a one-off special titled “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” which “will share new details on the production through in-depth interviews and cast conversations”.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton and Bonnie Wright will feature in the forthcoming special. Filmmakers Chris Columbus, David Heyman, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates will also appear.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will debut on January 1, 2022, on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer below: