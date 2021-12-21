Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's the Official Trailer for One-Off Special "Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts"

BN TV

Try this Moist & Delicious Carrot Cake Recipe from Ify's Kitchen

BN TV

Watch the Official Trailer for RED TV's Debut Feature Film "Unintentional" starring Beverly Osu, Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada

BN TV Music Scoop

This ABC News Report on the Global Impact of Afrobeats is Incredibly Inspiring

BN TV Music

Wizkid's Short Film "Made In Lagos (Deluxe)" is Out!

BN TV Music Scoop

Ever Wondered What Inspired Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington's "JO"? Watch this to find out

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Sola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ramsey Nouah meet up for a Netflix & Nollywood Christmas Postcard Watch

BN TV Music Scoop

See Highlights from LivespotX Festival as Wizkid, Olamide, Tiwa Savage & Others lit up the stage

BN TV

The drama continues in Episode 9 of Bovi's "Back To School: Graduation Season"

BN TV

Baby Ada is Getting Ready for Her First Christmas with The Adanna & David Family

BN TV

Here’s the Official Trailer for One-Off Special “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

To mark its 20th Anniversary reunion, the megastars of “Harry Potter” meet up for a one-off special titled “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” which “will share new details on the production through in-depth interviews and cast conversations”.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton and Bonnie Wright will feature in the forthcoming special. Filmmakers Chris Columbus, David Heyman, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates will also appear.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will debut on January 1, 2022, on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Andrew Had No Expectations of 2021 but God Re-Engineered His Life

#BN2021Epilogues: Ayobami Oyewumi’s 2021 Started With a Bang!

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php