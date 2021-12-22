BN Cuisine: Kikifoodies’ Mouth-Watering Beef Stew Recipe

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Here’s a thirst-trapping beef stew recipe from food blogger, Kikifoodies you’ll love to try.

Ingredients

1000grams or 1 kg beef(beef sirloin)
500grams flanken style ribs

Beef seasoning with:

1 small onion chopped
2 cloves garlic
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon chicken seasoning
2 teaspoons curry powder
2 teaspoons thyme
1 single knorr beef cubes

Pepper mix:

8 large tomatoes
4 large bell peppers
3-4 scotch bonnet pepper

1 cup beef stock

Learn the new process below:

