BN Cuisine: Kikifoodies’ Mouth-Watering Beef Stew Recipe
Here’s a thirst-trapping beef stew recipe from food blogger, Kikifoodies you’ll love to try.
Ingredients
1000grams or 1 kg beef(beef sirloin)
500grams flanken style ribs
Beef seasoning with:
1 small onion chopped
2 cloves garlic
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon chicken seasoning
2 teaspoons curry powder
2 teaspoons thyme
1 single knorr beef cubes
Pepper mix:
8 large tomatoes
4 large bell peppers
3-4 scotch bonnet pepper
1 cup beef stock
Learn the new process below: