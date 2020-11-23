Best Dressed List: Our Fashion Editors Approve of these 6 Looks from the #SAStyleAwards2020

The 2020 edition of the South African Style Awards returned on Sunday to Sandton in Johannesburg.

This 24th ceremony celebrated SA’s top stylish men and fashion IT girls and as expected, the not-to-be-missed social event themed “Denim Couture” was not short of glamour, top celebrities and influencers in the chicest ensembles.

From event host Ayanda Thabethe rocking a sexy blue two-piece set to Yasmin Furme shifting the norm in a daring denim suit and matching face mask – the stars definitely showed up in jaw-dropping outfits.

See the top 6 celebrities that made our Best Dressed List and VOTE for your favourite looks of the night below.