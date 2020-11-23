Say Yes To These Zina Anumudu Inspired Looks – We Certainly Have!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Zina Anumudu is a style plate for many young fashionistas in Lagos, with style that can only be described as effervescent and eclectic. She tends to keep her style functional and versatile and she goes from athleisure to approachable in one leap.

 Ahead, take notes from Zina’s relaxed ‘WFH but make it fashion’ looks. We know you’ll leave with more than enough style inspiration to tackle the season ahead your next fashion adventure.

Jumpsuit : @funkeadepoju
📸 : @kunmi.owopetu

Zina is giving us a major lesson on how to make this gorgeous print jumpsuit look polished and elevated.

Co-ord : @kwamuhlertw

Did someone say co-ords? We think you should definitely emulate Zina’s casual but cool look.

dress : @motthelabel
hair : @sheekhairbyelvira
headband : @tnldesigns
sneakers : @gucci

This MOT the Label dress has been making the rounds, but this yellow look really hit home for us.

hair : @sheekhairbyelvira
agbada : @dye_lab

This is the epitome of relaxed vibes.

Two Piece : @dosclothingstore

We love this look because it can easily be dressed up or down. And the texture ?! *chef’s kiss*

Outfit : @the.loungestyle

The delicate lace on this chic pajama set is everything.

