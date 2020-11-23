Style
Say Yes To These Zina Anumudu Inspired Looks – We Certainly Have!
Zina Anumudu is a style plate for many young fashionistas in Lagos, with style that can only be described as effervescent and eclectic. She tends to keep her style functional and versatile and she goes from athleisure to approachable in one leap.
Ahead, take notes from Zina’s relaxed ‘WFH but make it fashion’ looks. We know you’ll leave with more than enough style inspiration to tackle the season ahead your next fashion adventure.
Jumpsuit : @funkeadepoju
📸 : @kunmi.owopetu
Zina is giving us a major lesson on how to make this gorgeous print jumpsuit look polished and elevated.
Co-ord : @kwamuhlertw
Did someone say co-ords? We think you should definitely emulate Zina’s casual but cool look.
dress : @motthelabel
hair : @sheekhairbyelvira
headband : @tnldesigns
sneakers : @gucci
This MOT the Label dress has been making the rounds, but this yellow look really hit home for us.
hair : @sheekhairbyelvira
agbada : @dye_lab
This is the epitome of relaxed vibes.
Two Piece : @dosclothingstore
We love this look because it can easily be dressed up or down. And the texture ?! *chef’s kiss*
Outfit : @the.loungestyle
The delicate lace on this chic pajama set is everything.