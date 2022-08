Starboy Entertainment singer-songwriter Terri has released the deluxe edition of his sophomore EP “In Transit.”

In this EP, he collaborates with Rema and BNXN. Terri wrote and composed the song with help from some of Nigeria’s finest producers, like Krizbeatz, P.Priime, and one-half of the Ghanaian duo R2Bees, Mugeez.

Listen to the EP below: