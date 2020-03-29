Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Yomi Black’s TV Series “Room 420” | WATCH

BN TV Music Scoop

These Artistes are Inviting You to their Virtual Music Concert | WATCH

BN TV

#AtHomeWithBN: WATCH Steph Ogundoyin take us through How to Keep Our Homes Clean & Free of the Virus

BN TV

Have you ever been stood up by your date? Taje Prest Shares her Hilarious story in a new Vlog | WATCH

BN TV

Tania Omotayo is sharing her Experience to Break Common Pregnancy Myths in her new Vlog | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 10 Obi Emelonye's "Heart & Soul" Series is Here | Watch

BN TV Comedy

AY Makun has a new Comedy Series "Call To Bar" | Watch Season 1 Episode 1 Here

BN TV

Maraji shares Different People's Reaction to the Coronavirus in a new Skit | Watch

BN TV

Learn how to Make this Delicious Spaghetti Recipe with Just 6 Ingredients | WATCH Sisi Yemmie's Vlog

BN TV

#AtHomeWithBN: Remi Makanjuola is Here with Useful Tips You Will Need to Raise Your Child(ren) Positively

BN TV

Don’t Miss the New Episodes of Yomi Black’s TV Series “Room 420” | WATCH

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photographer and radio & TV producer Yomi Black has released his new series – “Room 420

In Room 420, Senator Kola Diya is meeting with the ultimate lust of his life Tolani and as for her, the offer is just too good to refuse. Her unstable boyfriend Jolomi agrees while Funmi Diya cannot stand the thought of Tolani with her Husband.

The series features Timini Egbuson, Toni Tones, Jide Kosoko, Theresa Edem and more.

Episode 1

Episode 2

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Why Do You Need to Control a Woman?

Here’s How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don’t Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Funkola Odeleye of DIYLaw & Temie Giwa-Tubosun of LifeBank Join the Class of Inspiring Finalists of Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020

Omolola Olorunnisola: This is a Good Time To Teach Your Children About Stocks & Shares

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Top 7 Books Every Female Entrepreneur Should Read

Advertisement
css.php