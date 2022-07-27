Help The IREDE Foundation Give 200 Children Artificial Limbs in the Love & Limb Campaign

The IREDE Foundation (TIF) is a not-for-profit organisation that inspires actions so that child amputees and their families can live independent and limitless lives. In the last 10 years, TIF has given Two hundred and Seventy-four (274) prosthetic limbs to children between the age of 0 and 18 at no cost to them.

The IREDE Foundation started 2022 with the plan to give out 100 prosthetic limbs, however, in 2 days, they got a referral of over 400 children in need of limbs nationwide. While giving 400 limbs may prove difficult, TIF is hoping that with your help, they can help at least 200 children with artificial limbs.

How Can You Help?

Be a part of the Love and Limb Campaign by donating N 1,500, $4 or £3 for 6 months (July-Dec’22) so that 6 of the child amputees on the waiting list can get fitted with their first limbs. Make your donations HERE.

Share this link with your friends and network by encouraging them to join the cause of extending limbs and raising champions of child amputees.

Text GIVE 944291 <amount> to (+234) 08107600076 via SMS or Whatsapp.

944291 <amount> to (+234) 08107600076 via SMS or Whatsapp. Send your donations to 8191834594, Wema Bank.

For more information, please reach out to [email protected], or call +234 708 710 9596. You can also visit the foundation at 15, Ramat Crescent, Ogudu GRA, Lagos.