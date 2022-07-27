Connect with us

Help The IREDE Foundation Give 200 Children Artificial Limbs in the Love & Limb Campaign

Kolawole Ajayi: It is Wet, Drive Safely

Comet Nwosu: Utilising Silence and Patience in Relationships

BN Hot Topic: When Do We Move From Doing Business to Cheating People?

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Political Structures

Why Twitter Conversations On Cooking are Beyond Pots and Pans

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning

Two Nigerian Brothers Chase Their Shoe-Making Dreams

Kingsley Ndimele: Money Questions You Should Ask Your Partner Before Saying "I Do"

Frederick Nkobowo: Let's Talk About The Law of Defamation

Help The IREDE Foundation Give 200 Children Artificial Limbs in the Love & Limb Campaign

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The IREDE Foundation (TIF) is a not-for-profit organisation that inspires actions so that child amputees and their families can live independent and limitless lives. In the last 10 years, TIF has given Two hundred and Seventy-four (274) prosthetic limbs to children between the age of 0 and 18 at no cost to them.

The IREDE Foundation started 2022 with the plan to give out 100 prosthetic limbs, however, in 2 days, they got a referral of over 400 children in need of limbs nationwide. While giving 400 limbs may prove difficult, TIF is hoping that with your help, they can help at least 200 children with artificial limbs.

How Can You Help?

  • Be a part of the Love and Limb Campaign by donating N1,500, $4 or £3 for 6 months (July-Dec’22) so that 6 of the child amputees on the waiting list can get fitted with their first limbs. Make your donations HERE.
  • Share this link with your friends and network by encouraging them to join the cause of extending limbs and raising champions of child amputees.
  • Text GIVE  944291 <amount> to (+234) 08107600076 via SMS or Whatsapp.
  • Send your donations to 8191834594, Wema Bank.

For more information, please reach out to [email protected], or call +234 708 710 9596. You can also visit the foundation at 15, Ramat Crescent, Ogudu GRA, Lagos.

