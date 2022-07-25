Connect with us

Comet Nwosu: Utilising Silence and Patience in Relationships

Silence is you constantly discussing with yourself to find out the next best measure. Patience allows you to exercise it the right way and at the right time.

When it comes to relationships, several standard attributes and values are expected to keep pushing them forward. Outside the needed ones like open communication, understanding, some strong emotional feeling (love?), and so on, there are other subtle ones people don’t usually tell you about. They are silence and patience.

Silence works hand in hand with the emotional aspect of things while patience has to do with the mental part. Both of which are highly required for a stable relationship.

Silence helps you evaluate your relationship from time to time. It’s like the emotional journaling time you have to both introspect and reflect on your relationship with your partner. Silence is mostly achieved by requesting or receiving lone time from time to time. If you’re not alone sometimes, it can affect your relationship gravely. It’s in this lone time you spend time with yourself and get to peak into your relationship life.

Silence is important because it relieves the pressure to say the wrong thing. Same way patience disallows the one from depicting the wrong move. A moment of silence in between conversations with you and your partner enables you the check-time to be mindful of your words and actions. It helps to put you in a better position not only to relate well with your partner but also to seek out wrong, negative or toxic looming in your relationship you might not have been aware of.

Silence is you constantly discussing with yourself to find out the next best measure. Whereas patience allows you to exercise it the right way and at the right time.

Patience is not necessarily sitting still and waiting. It is what you do while you wait. It’s very difficult these days not to react to a lot of stimuli that emanate from relationships, such as the urge to do things we may not have planned on doing, premature sexual relations with your partner, speaking too soon, or rejoicing too soon. Patience works best when we see it from the angle that what will be will be. It enables us to exercise this abundant mentality of knowing that nothing has passed us by as another greater opportunity will present itself, either to iron out issues or be helpless romantic like we wished.

All in all, this type of patience is needed in every relationship to avoid making irreversible mistakes. Mistakes that portray us in a different light than we are.

In a nutshell, patience is intertwined with the importance of silence in our relationships, because we need both to create and maintain stable relationships. Silence helps you pause, patience enables you to utilize silence and act at the right time. This is not the same thing as stonewalling. Silence and patience help to postpone things and prepare you for better action or reaction as and when due whereas stonewalling is sending a signal without necessarily leaving a concrete message. Stonewalling is unhealthy, to be honest, but a good dose of silence and patience works things out, always. Try it.

Comet is a persuasive writer who through her writing points out easily overlooked topical lifestyle issues — spanning across life, life lessons, personal growth, and personal development. Her voice serves inherently as both a diverse and dynamic avenue to inform, educate, motivate and inspire both herself and others alike. For more contents-out-of-context, you can reach her on Medium on https://medium.com/@cometnwosu and her Blogspot at https://munixtales.com

