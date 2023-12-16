Glam Up & Get your Squad Ready for A Night of Queens | December 17

Queen’s rise, voices soar! ‘A Night of Queens’ arrives on December 17th, ready to ignite your heart with unforgettable music and empower you to embrace your inner royalty.

This event stands out as a celebration of remarkable female talent, featuring the queens of Afrobeats on a night where they take centre stage. Artists such as Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Waje, Simi, Teni, Niniola, and more are set to deliver an unforgettable experience. Can you picture the vibrant atmosphere?

Expect a mix of chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence from the queens of Afrobeats at A Night of Queens. It is also a night to celebrate the incredible women who are shaping the future of Afrobeats. It’s a chance to connect with fellow queens, share the joy, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

The Night of Queens is about more than just the music. It’s about empowerment, inclusivity, and celebrating the beauty of sisterhood. It’s a night to feel inspired, uplifted, and ready to conquer the world. Glam up, queens! A Night of Queens awaits, ready to dazzle your soul and light your fire

A Night of Queens wouldn’t be possible without the vision of Livewire Concerts. It is proudly powered by First Bank, sponsored by Betnaija, refreshed by Pepsi, and supported by Teeling Whiskey.

A Night of Queens awaits! Tickets are available Here. Grab your friends, get ready to dance, and celebrate the power of Afrobeats! Secure your VIP experience, and please call 09070070026 for table reservations.

