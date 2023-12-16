Connect with us

Events Music Promotions

Glam Up & Get your Squad Ready for A Night of Queens | December 17

Events News Promotions

A Weekend of Fun: Fidelity Bank to Host the First-Ever Family Weekend Fiesta on December 16-17

Events Promotions

Luxury Unveiled: Montaigne Place Unveils the Exquisite ‘Creed Carmina’ Fragrance From the House of Creed in Lagos

Events Promotions

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce Held Its 18th Presidential Inauguration Dinner | Here’s How It Went

Beauty Events Promotions

Beauty in the Motherland: A Triumph of Innovation, Creativity, and Excellence

Events Promotions

Entertainment Week Lagos 2023 Launch Party Sets the Stage for an Epic Edition

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Raising a Toast to Orijinals: Orijin Unveils New Label Design This Festive Season

Events Promotions

Get ready for the Fourth Edition of the Amazon Tribe's Woman of Purpose Brunch Event this 2024

Events News Promotions

The Singleton Meets Golf: An Unforgettable Blend of Elegance and Sport

Events

Glam Up & Get your Squad Ready for A Night of Queens | December 17

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Queen’s rise, voices soar! ‘A Night of Queens’ arrives on December 17th, ready to ignite your heart with unforgettable music and empower you to embrace your inner royalty.

This event stands out as a celebration of remarkable female talent, featuring the queens of Afrobeats on a night where they take centre stage. Artists such as Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Waje, Simi, Teni, Niniola, and more are set to deliver an unforgettable experience. Can you picture the vibrant atmosphere?

Expect a mix of chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence from the queens of Afrobeats at A Night of Queens. It is also a night to celebrate the incredible women who are shaping the future of Afrobeats. It’s a chance to connect with fellow queens, share the joy, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

The Night of Queens is about more than just the music. It’s about empowerment, inclusivity, and celebrating the beauty of sisterhood. It’s a night to feel inspired, uplifted, and ready to conquer the world. Glam up, queens! A Night of Queens awaits, ready to dazzle your soul and light your fire

A Night of Queens wouldn’t be possible without the vision of Livewire Concerts. It is proudly powered by First Bank, sponsored by Betnaija, refreshed by Pepsi, and supported by Teeling Whiskey.

A Night of Queens awaits! Tickets are available Here. Grab your friends, get ready to dance, and celebrate the power of Afrobeats!  Secure your VIP experience, and please call 09070070026 for table reservations.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

See How Velveeta Viban is Promoting Inclusive Communities in Cameroon in Today’s Doing Life With…

Nana Akua Amofa: 15 Life Lessons Adulting Has Taught Me

Smart Emmanuel: How Can We Tackle Problems AI Cannot Solve?

From Jaywon’s ‘This Year’ to ‘Onwa December’ by Tony Oneweek – Will You Have These Holiday-Themed Songs on Replay This Year?

Victor Osimhen: Breaking a 24-Year Jinx and Becoming a Football Legend
css.php