Fashion Roulette is Here! Watch Hilda Baci & Ama Reginald Play a Fun Game of Chance

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Nonye Udeogu of This Thing Called Fashion recently launched her Fashion TV (ThisThingCalledFashion TV) and today, she is unveiling her first show — Fashion Roulette — a fun game of chance featuring your favourite creatives, industry leaders, and celebrities playing around with fashion, sharing their love for fashion and showcasing some of their choicest places to shop.

The first episode, themed “Girls’ Night Out”, had the officially amazing Chef Hilda Baci and entrepreneur — Ama Reginald playing an exciting game of chance at AR Accessories in Lekki, Lagos. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credit: ThisthingcalledFashion TV

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!