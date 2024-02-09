Connect with us

BN TV Style

Fashion Roulette is Here! Watch Hilda Baci & Ama Reginald Play a Fun Game of Chance

BN TV

What's it like Travelling with a Toddler? Watch Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman discuss this on "Due Parenting Pod"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Shalewa is Left in Tears and Further Confusion in Episode 3 (S7) of "Skinny Girl In Transit"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 3 of "The Interview" starring Genoveva Umeh & Layi Wasabi

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style

All The Must-See Looks From Fashionista Guests at Veekee James & Femi Atere's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

BN TV Music

Shallipopi Talks Crazy Fans and Collab with Wizkid on "Cocktails & Takeaways" with Madame Joyce

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane & Tokan Seem to Catch Feelings Over the Phone in Episode 3 of "Dear Diane" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for “Blood & Water” Season 4 is Finally Here | Watch

BN TV Music

“Being Nominated is Enough to Make Me Proud of Myself” - Watch Davido Talk to Rolling Stone On His Way to the Grammys

BN TV Music

New Video: Asa — ODO

BN TV

Fashion Roulette is Here! Watch Hilda Baci & Ama Reginald Play a Fun Game of Chance

Avatar photo

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Nonye Udeogu of This Thing Called Fashion recently launched her Fashion TV (ThisThingCalledFashion TV) and today, she is unveiling her first show Fashion Roulette a fun game of chance featuring your favourite creatives, industry leaders, and celebrities playing around with fashion, sharing their love for fashion and showcasing some of their choicest places to shop.

The first episode, themed “Girls’ Night Out”, had the officially amazing Chef Hilda Baci and entrepreneur  Ama Reginald playing an exciting game of chance at AR Accessories in Lekki, Lagos. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credit: ThisthingcalledFashion TV

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Tips to Help Newbies Navigate Real Estate Business in Nigeria

At What Point Do Prayers and Gratitude Become Selfish?

AFCON 2024: May This Banter Never Die

#GRAMMYs – International Recognition Should Not Be Our Yardstick for Success

This Hustle Culture Might Be Killing You Slowly
css.php