Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Ms Paula Bee Rocked The Brightest Dress At The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Office Attire: Issue 177

Style

BN Style Spotlight: This Is How Pearl Thusi Won Fashion at Durban July 2023

Style

A Week's Worth Of Simple & Chic Outfit Inspirations From Adunni Ade

Style

10 Interesting Looks From The Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

Style

7 Stylish Ways to Wear a Turban This Season, Thanks Olori Atuwatse III

Beauty Promotions Style

E.A.T.O.W. Announces Global Makeup Awards and Gala in Lagos, November 2023

Style

Every Look Worth Seeing at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023

Events Promotions Style

London is Gearing up for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit by Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa

Style

Style Stars Are Taking Over In Red This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 243

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Ms Paula Bee Rocked The Brightest Dress At The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Trust South African Digital Creator Ms Paula Bee to create jaw-dropping fashion moments when she steps out. The stylish star showed up in a sunshine yellow look that lit up the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ms Paula Bee (@mspaulabee)

Masterminded by Saarahjasmin Couture, the unforgettable off-shoulder confection featured voluminous layered-tulle tiers that cascaded dramatically from her waist, topped with a structured tulle bodice featuring a lace-up back design and a mini in front, maxi in back style.

To complement her outfit, Paula accessorised with a selection of stylish items. She opted for strappy chunky metallic heels that added a touch of edginess to her overall look. These shoes provided a fashionable contrast, elongating her silhouette.

In addition to the bold footwear choice, Paula adorned herself with statement drop earrings. These eye-catching accessories added a touch of glamour and drew focus to her face, enhancing her overall appearance.

For beauty, Paula opted for a subtle glam makeup look. Additionally, she incorporated rhinestones into her sleek, slicked-back bun, adding an extra element of sparkle.

 

Credit

Dress: @saarahjasmincouture via @stylerotate

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Ask SuperModelMD: What Weight Loss Options Can I Explore?

Chaste Inegbedion: Will the Brown Card Change the Experiences of Nigerians at the U.S Border?

Wunmi Adelusi: The Little Things That Matter in Career Building

Samuel Onyemelukwe: How Do Film and TV Production Companies Make Money?

Kevin Beaulier is Living His Dream in Milan – Read all About His Work & Life in Italy
css.php