BN Style Spotlight: Ms Paula Bee Rocked The Brightest Dress At The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023

Trust South African Digital Creator Ms Paula Bee to create jaw-dropping fashion moments when she steps out. The stylish star showed up in a sunshine yellow look that lit up the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 event.

Masterminded by Saarahjasmin Couture, the unforgettable off-shoulder confection featured voluminous layered-tulle tiers that cascaded dramatically from her waist, topped with a structured tulle bodice featuring a lace-up back design and a mini in front, maxi in back style.

To complement her outfit, Paula accessorised with a selection of stylish items. She opted for strappy chunky metallic heels that added a touch of edginess to her overall look. These shoes provided a fashionable contrast, elongating her silhouette.

In addition to the bold footwear choice, Paula adorned herself with statement drop earrings. These eye-catching accessories added a touch of glamour and drew focus to her face, enhancing her overall appearance.

For beauty, Paula opted for a subtle glam makeup look. Additionally, she incorporated rhinestones into her sleek, slicked-back bun, adding an extra element of sparkle.

Credit

Dress: @saarahjasmincouture via @stylerotate