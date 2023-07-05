Connect with us

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Office Attire: Issue 177

BN Style Spotlight: Ms Paula Bee Rocked The Brightest Dress At The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023

BN Style Spotlight: This Is How Pearl Thusi Won Fashion at Durban July 2023

A Week's Worth Of Simple & Chic Outfit Inspirations From Adunni Ade

10 Interesting Looks From The Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

7 Stylish Ways to Wear a Turban This Season, Thanks Olori Atuwatse III

E.A.T.O.W. Announces Global Makeup Awards and Gala in Lagos, November 2023

Every Look Worth Seeing at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023

London is Gearing up for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit by Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa

Style Stars Are Taking Over In Red This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 243

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lerato. (@lerato_kgamanyane)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvanie🐈‍⬛ (@missbantu_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabine | Miami Blogger (@thebstinger)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maggy Lenga (@mlmaggy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B | CONTENT CREATOR (@rutie___b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by • N A D E E M A • (@dimamthini)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @genymaks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amina Momoh (@majester4)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MamiOhMyHair (@mamiohmyhair)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

 

 

