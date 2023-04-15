Exciting Easter as Maltina Spreads Festive Cheer to Nigerians

Maltina, Nigeria’s non-alcoholic malt drink, has once again demonstrated its commitment to bringing joy and happiness to its customers by sponsoring a series of exciting events during the Easter holidays.

The brand kicked off the Easter weekend with a four-day Easter Hippity Hoppity Bunnyland 3 event in partnership Eko Hotel from Good Friday till Easter Monday. The event featured brunches, arts and crafts, family games, AY Live, and, of course, plenty of refreshing cans of Maltina for everyone to enjoy. Families and friends gathered to participate in the various activities that were put together, creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.

In addition to the Eko Hotel event, Maltina also sponsored the Gbenga Adeyinka Laff Mattaz Unity Tour in Ibadan. The event was a huge success, with many people attending the shows and laughing their hearts out. Maltina also gave out cash prizes to winners at the event, adding to the excitement and fun of the holiday.

On Easter Sunday, Maltina surprised some families with gift boxes, showing its commitment to giving back to the community and bringing smiles to the faces of its customers. The surprise gifts were received with great joy and excitement, creating a positive impact on those who received them.

“Maltina is proud to have been a part of the Easter celebrations across the country. We believe that this is an opportunity to bring people together and create unforgettable moments for them. It’s heartwarming to see the joy and happiness that our events and surprise gifts have brought to our customers,” said Onyebuchi Allanah, Senior Brand Manager, Maltina.

Maltina’s Easter celebration was a success, demonstrating the brand’s dedication to bringing joy and happiness to its consumers.

