Experience the Magic of African Films at The Annual Film Mischief 2023: ‘Shoot the Culture’

Mark your calendars for April 27th-30th, 2023, when The Annual Film Mischief (TAFM) returns for its first Pan African edition, featuring physical screenings in Lagos, Abuja, and Accra.

This year, the theme is ‘#ShootTheCulture’. This theme is a call to action to tell stories that reflect and celebrate our uniqueness in an innovative and global way. It also refers to unlearning the things we have come to accept as norms, as well as attitudes that often limit us as creatives.

Disruptive innovation is changing the Media and Entertainment landscape, and TAFM is committed to leading the charge by presenting a diverse range of perspectives. To further this goal, TAFM will continue their virtual day tradition, providing opportunities for engaging screenings and mischief sessions with industry professionals who can share their insights on interesting topics.

FilmTech is a key area of focus for TAFM in Africa, and they are thrilled to partner with Impact Hub Lagos’s Creative Fridays to bring you their first annual FilmTech Conference.

The topic for the conference is ‘Innovation For Local’. Ojie Imoloame, Executive Director, says

The one-day conference is for key creators & innovators, startups and other stakeholders in the FilmTech space. We will spotlight the growth of local solutions to local problems in the African film industry. This conference aims to discuss initiatives that will pave the way for a Globally competitive talent pool to effectively compete in the 4th revolution.

In line with their Pan-African evolution, they are pleased to present their jury for their 2023 edition:

Meet the Jury

TAFM is excited to announce 22 films in the official selection.

As Film Rats is dedicated to promoting film education and documentation towards improving filmmaking in Africa, this year, we dared to capture the stories of filmmakers across Africa, spotlighting them and their works. This is very important to us, to activate the spirit of celebrating unique styles and storytellers who go the extra mile to shoot the culture and redefine the narrative of the African experience. said Film Rats Founder, Chukwu Martin

With thrice the number of submissions from last year, Uche Chika Elumelu, one of TAFM’s Festival Director duo, has this to say about this year’s official selections.

What I find particularly exciting is the crop of filmmakers we are showcasing this year. Nothing says Young & African quite like that vibrant push towards global acclaim. TAFM is truly honoured to be a part of that narrative.

TAFM is a program of The Film Rats Club. TAFM is proudly sponsored by Viva Cinemas Nigeria, mPharma, Impact Hub Lagos, Albantsho & Cadbury.

The official media partners are BellaNaija, WhatKeptmeUp, Phoenix Tribe, In Nollywood, Nollywire, Tech Economy, Radio Now, The Casting Place, Kraks TV, Take One Productions, Tobide Productions, Coalians Photography, Jide Pounds Ibitoye, Switch focus, GhMovieFreak, WineGrey Media and Games Hut.

The festival is free for all to attend. Register here

For additional information about TAFM, feel free to check out their social media handles, reach out to them by email, or give them a call.

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: +234 816 666 5529

