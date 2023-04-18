Sporting Lagos Leads the Way in Community Empowerment Through Sport, Announces New Partnership

Sporting Lagos hosted its second home game of the season on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 as Joy Cometh FC visited Onikan Stadium for the Nigeria National League (NNL) showdown. It ended with an electrifying 3 -1 victory.

The next Home game is slated for April 30th at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Stadium. Onikan Lagos.

Just one year after the club was founded by Shola Akinlade, Sporting Lagos has captured the hearts of football lovers and even non-sports watchers from all around Lagos, even being nominated as having some of the best fans in Nigeria. Get your tickets to the game here.

As things begin to shape up in the league, the club will look to potentially move top of the NNL Group B2 table with a win against bottom-placed Joy Cometh to secure its first home win of the season in front of its ever-energetic fans.

As fans troop into the stands singing the club’s already famous tune, “Let’s go Sporting! Let’s go!”, with waving flags, drinks, and vuvuzelas, all the pressure will be on recently appointed head coach Paul Offor who will look to make right the only loss of the season so far, which came at home against Crown FC on March 26th.

Even with the result of that game, fans still showed their support for the club and love for the game, so energies are expected to be much higher after a positive result.

In addition to the exciting developments on the field, there have been some major changes off the field for Sporting Lagos. The club recently underwent a rebrand, which included a new logo that better represents its mission and values.

The new logo incorporates the Lagos community and the club’s commitment to being a hub for fans and players alike. This change reflects the club’s desire to create a lasting legacy that will be felt for generations to come.

But that’s not all. Sporting Lagos also announced a partnership with Klasha, which will serve as the club’s headline sponsor for the 2023 NNL season. As part of the partnership, Klasha’s brand will be prominently displayed on the front of the team’s home and away jerseys.

And speaking of jerseys, the club has unveiled its first-ever home and away kits, which feature Adire blue and Danfo yellow, both inspired by Lagos. The jerseys are available for purchase on the club’s official website. These jerseys are more than just uniforms; they represent the heart and soul of the club and its connection to the community.

Overall, it is an exciting time to be a part of Sporting Lagos, with a strong team on the field, a new logo that represents the club’s values, and a promising partnership with Klasha. As the season progresses, fans can look forward to seeing more exciting developments from this dynamic and forward-thinking club.

