Every Hair & Makeup Moment Worth Seeing From The 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night 2022 wrapped last night as film stars like Ramsey NouahOsas Ighodaro, and Funke Akindele bagged and took home awards for their distinct fields. The style stars dressed to the nines and stole the occasion in unique ways and fascinating interpretations.

Amidst the stunning gowns and corset dresses – the breathtaking beauty moments reigned supreme. From Toke Makinwa to Erica Nlewedim and Bonang Matheba, here are the top beauty looks that stole our hearts.

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Makeup by @anitabrows

Ifu Ennada

Makeup by @glambyadu

Bonang Matheba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Makeup by @joycejacob_jjb

Erica Nlewedim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teniola (@tennycoco)

Makeup by @tennycoco

Isoken Ogiemwonyi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isoken O (@isokenogiemwonyi)

Nengi Hampson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Revysbeauty (@revysbeauty)

Makeup by @revysbeauty

Mariam Timmer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Timmer (@mariamadeyemitimmer)

Makeup by @flawlessfacesbyjane

Wathoni Anyansi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wathoni Anyansi (@wathonianyansi)

Makeup by @bibyonce

Alex Unusual

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Makeup by @atikemakeovers

Bimbo Ademoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by maryjayblaq (@maryjayblaq)

Makeup by @maryjayblaq

Ijeoma Grace Agu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by maryjayblaq (@maryjayblaq)

Makeup by @maryjayblaq

Tacha Akide

Makeup by @tolufelix_mua

Mercy Aigbe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CattysGlam (@cattysglam_mua)

Makeup by @cattysglam_mua

Diane Russet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KAREN ON YOU (@karenonyou)

Makeup by @karenonyou

Juliet Ibrahim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

Makeup up by @bare2beauty

Nonye Udeogu

Makeup by @oshe_mua

