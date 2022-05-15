Style
Every Hair & Makeup Moment Worth Seeing From The 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards
The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night 2022 wrapped last night as film stars like Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro, and Funke Akindele bagged and took home awards for their distinct fields. The style stars dressed to the nines and stole the occasion in unique ways and fascinating interpretations.
Amidst the stunning gowns and corset dresses – the breathtaking beauty moments reigned supreme. From Toke Makinwa to Erica Nlewedim and Bonang Matheba, here are the top beauty looks that stole our hearts.
Toke Makinwa
Makeup by @anitabrows
Ifu Ennada
Makeup by @glambyadu
Bonang Matheba
Makeup by @joycejacob_jjb
Erica Nlewedim
Makeup by @tennycoco
Isoken Ogiemwonyi
Nengi Hampson
Makeup by @revysbeauty
Mariam Timmer
Makeup by @flawlessfacesbyjane
Wathoni Anyansi
Makeup by @bibyonce
Alex Unusual
Makeup by @atikemakeovers
Bimbo Ademoye
Makeup by @maryjayblaq
Ijeoma Grace Agu
Makeup by @maryjayblaq
Tacha Akide
Makeup by @tolufelix_mua
Mercy Aigbe
Makeup by @cattysglam_mua
Diane Russet
Makeup by @karenonyou
Juliet Ibrahim
Makeup up by @bare2beauty
Nonye Udeogu
Makeup by @oshe_mua