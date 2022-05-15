Style
BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #AMVCA8 That We Can’t Get Enough Of!
There is no greater stage in Africa than the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night. Informed by years of glamour, the event is an opportunity for celebrities to present themselves in decadent and statement-making looks that highlight their best features.
Arriving in bright and bold colours, creative silhouettes, jaw-dropping necklines, and gowns with floor-length hems, all of this year’s AMVCA nominees and attendees showed up dressed to impress.
Looking through the evening’s best and boldest outfits provides a concise overview of how important it was for each celebrity to make their mark in this year’s best-dressed category. Elegant yet individualistic, ahead are the top 12 best-dressed stars at the 2022 AMVCA awards.
Bonang Matheba
Styling: @dahmola
Dress: @sheyeoladejo
Jewellery: @jewellryaffair
Makeup: @joycejacob_jjb
Hair: @callixng
Photography: @chuchuojekwe
Osas Ighodaro
Dress: @veekeejames_official
Designed by: @veekee_james
Photography: @officialphotofreak
Tacha Akide
Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Styling: @medlinboss
Photography:@photokulture
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Dénola Grey
Suit: @atafo.official
Photography: @forbesimages
Footwear: @a.j.i.d.e
Nancy.E.Isime
Photography: @ngozieme
Styling: @medlinboss
Hair: @kayzplace
Makeup: @tmtbylayinka
Outfit: @valdrinsahitiofficial
Erica Ngozi Nlewedim
Hair: @lamishair
Dress: @slubneatelierororpatrycjakujaw @kujawa.patrycja_designer
Makeup: @tennycoco
Photography: @felixcrown
Sika Osei
Photography: @the.alfe
Styling: @hyperfashun
Dress: @idiolnupo
Makeup: @heavenessencebeauty
Hair: @ani_nessa @tnu_saloon
Toke Makinwa
Dress: @matopeda.atelier
Jewellery: @jewellryaffair
Makeup: @anitabrows
Hair: @theroycesamuel
Styling: @dahmola
Photography: @felixcrown
Uti Nwachukwu
Suit: @alancruzerbespoke
Photography: @haastrup_k
Asogwa Alexandra
Outfit: @idiolnupo
Photography: @tope_horpload
Nonye Udeogu
Outfit: @mofari__
Makeup: @oshe_mua
Photography: @thetobiloke
Tope Tedela
Suit: @taryorgabriels
Styling: @light.inthemarketplace
Photography: @david.afolayan