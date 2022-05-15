BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #AMVCA8 That We Can’t Get Enough Of!

There is no greater stage in Africa than the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night. Informed by years of glamour, the event is an opportunity for celebrities to present themselves in decadent and statement-making looks that highlight their best features.

Arriving in bright and bold colours, creative silhouettes, jaw-dropping necklines, and gowns with floor-length hems, all of this year’s AMVCA nominees and attendees showed up dressed to impress.

Looking through the evening’s best and boldest outfits provides a concise overview of how important it was for each celebrity to make their mark in this year’s best-dressed category. Elegant yet individualistic, ahead are the top 12 best-dressed stars at the 2022 AMVCA awards.

Styling: @dahmola

Dress: @sheyeoladejo

Jewellery: @jewellryaffair

Makeup: @joycejacob_jjb

Hair: @callixng

Photography: @chuchuojekwe

Dress: @veekeejames_official

Designed by: @veekee_james

Photography: @officialphotofreak

Dress: @xtrabrideslagos

Styling: @medlinboss

Photography:@photokulture

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Suit: @atafo.official

Photography: @forbesimages

Footwear: @a.j.i.d.e

Photography: @ngozieme

Styling: @medlinboss

Hair: @kayzplace

Makeup: @tmtbylayinka

Outfit: @valdrinsahitiofficial

Hair: @lamishair

Dress: @slubneatelierororpatrycjakujaw @kujawa.patrycja_designer

Makeup: @tennycoco

Photography: @felixcrown

Photography: @the.alfe

Styling: @hyperfashun

Dress: @idiolnupo

Makeup: @heavenessencebeauty

Hair: @ani_nessa @tnu_saloon

Dress: @matopeda.atelier

Jewellery: @jewellryaffair

Makeup: @anitabrows

Hair: @theroycesamuel

Styling: @dahmola

Photography: @felixcrown

Suit: @alancruzerbespoke

Photography: @haastrup_k

Outfit: @idiolnupo

Photography: @tope_horpload

Outfit: @mofari__

Makeup: @oshe_mua

Photography: @thetobiloke

Suit: @taryorgabriels

Styling: @light.inthemarketplace

Photography: @david.afolayan

Who Won Best Dressed At The AMVCAs 2022?

VOTE YOUR BEST LOOKS NOW ON www.bellanaijastyle.com