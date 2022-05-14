BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Bonang Matheba stole the Spotlight in Three Stunning Looks

This year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night host – Bonang Matheba looked surreal as she made a stunning appearance in an ethereal pastel Sheye Oladejo ensemble.

The look featured a ruffled-feathered neckline and sleeves hanging down to a corseted topped as her waist was snatched to perfection. The dress sparkled with salmon pearls and rhinestones giving off the perfect mermaid illusion.

The media It-girl opted for subtle glam makeup – consisting of polished nude tones, bold brows, glossy lips, centre-parted glass hair and droopy bejewelled earrings. She could not have channelled old Hollywood glamour more effortlessly.

Her second look was a gorgeous cerulean number by the House of Dova. Displaying a poofy right sleeve, plunging neckline, a form-fitting bodice, a daring slit, and striking metallic heels, we can assure you that this #BellaStylista did not come to play.

Bonang kept her makeup nude and dewy and adorned her look with gorgeous bejewelled accessories from Jewellery Affair.

For a final appearance, the House of BNG founder, strut out in a structural masterpiece designed by Nigerian designer Tolu Bally. The bright orange dress flowed downwards from a fitting corset bustier to beautiful bold hanging flounces that elevated the look to Best Dressed status.

Credits

Styling: @dahmola

Dresses :@sheyeoladejo | @house_of_dova

Jewellery: @jewellryaffair

Makeup: @joycejacob_jjb

Hair: @callixng

Photographer: @chuchuojekwe

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more AMVCA fashion content!