BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Bonang Matheba stole the Spotlight in Three Stunning Looks

Your Exclusive First Look At What The Top Stars Are Wearing Tonight At #AMVCA8

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Ifu Ennada's Jaw Dropping Ensemble

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Nancy Isime stole the Spotlight in Valdrin Sahiti

The Top 30 #AMVCA Red Carpet Looks through the Years!

There's An All-White Theme This Week On BellaStylista: Issue 191

Pepsi took the AMVCA Runway Show a Notch higher with these Pepsi-inspired Collection | See Photos

Nigerian Idol Season 7 saw Banging Suits Moments on Screen | Here are some Photos

Check out these Top Ten Fashion Moments from Nigerian Idol Season 7

A Guide To Easy Chic Maternity Style, Courtesy Siyamthanda Ndube

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Bonang Matheba stole the Spotlight in Three Stunning Looks

Published

40 mins ago

 on

This year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night host – Bonang Matheba looked surreal as she made a stunning appearance in an ethereal pastel Sheye Oladejo ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

The look featured a ruffled-feathered neckline and sleeves hanging down to a corseted topped as her waist was snatched to perfection. The dress sparkled with salmon pearls and rhinestones giving off the perfect mermaid illusion.

The media It-girl opted for subtle glam makeup – consisting of polished nude tones, bold brows, glossy lips, centre-parted glass hair and droopy bejewelled earrings. She could not have channelled old Hollywood glamour more effortlessly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Her second look was a gorgeous cerulean number by the House of Dova. Displaying a poofy right sleeve, plunging neckline, a form-fitting bodice, a daring slit, and striking metallic heels, we can assure you that this #BellaStylista did not come to play.

Bonang kept her makeup nude and dewy and adorned her look with gorgeous bejewelled accessories from Jewellery Affair.

For a final appearance, the House of BNG founder, strut out in a structural masterpiece designed by Nigerian designer Tolu Bally. The bright orange dress flowed downwards from a fitting corset bustier to beautiful bold hanging flounces that elevated the look to Best Dressed status.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Credits
Styling: @dahmola
Dresses :@sheyeoladejo | @house_of_dova
Jewellery: @jewellryaffair
Makeup: @joycejacob_jjb
Hair: @callixng
Photographer: @chuchuojekwe

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more AMVCA fashion content!

