The #AMVCA8 After Party Looks That Took the Night

Every A-list event has a signature party to follow and after the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, celebrities head to the after-party to celebrate the night. Of course, this doesn’t happen without an outfit change.

Not only did our favourite celebs rock the red carpet, but they also kept the party going with killer after-hours outfits. From Mariam Timmer to Cynthia Nwadiora, see the best style moments.

Wathoni Anyansi

Alex Asogwa

Dorathy Bachor

Mercy Aigbe

Bonang Matheba

Omowunmi Dada

Dénola Grey

Stan Nze

Mariam Timmer

Iyabo Ojo

Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C)

Akin Fanimu

Uti Nwachukwu

Diane Russet

Adunni Ade

Jackie Bent

Elozonam Ogbolu

Leo Dasilva

Saskay

Do2dtun