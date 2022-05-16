Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

The #AMVCA8 After Party Looks That Took the Night

Events Promotions

Moët & Chandon brought the Celebration Spirit to the 2022 AMVCA After Party | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Join Ezinne Akudo for the Global Online Launch of her Lifestyle Brand, Nkassi + A Chance to grab Products worth 400k|Tuesday 17th

Events Promotions

The 5th Lagos Leather Fair is Here & It's Showcasing the Untapped Potential of the African Leather Industry | June 11th-12th

Events Movies & TV

From Taiwo Ajai-Lycett's "Industry Merit" Award, to Ik & Deyemi's 'Oscars 2.0' & the Tribute to Our Angels, Here are the Highlights from #AMVCA8

Events Scoop

These #BBNaija Stars Brought Elegance to the #AMVCA8 Red Carpet

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro, Collision Course, Amina... Here are the #AMVCA8 Winners!

Events

Seun Kuti, Nancy Isime, Whitemoney Lead AMVCA Culture Day Celebration | See Photos

Events Movies & TV Scoop

These Celebrities Showed Up To The #AMVCA8 Nominee Gala In Their Finest Ensembles

Events

Azeez Amida Foundation donates Textbooks and Provisions to St Paul African Church School in Ogun State

Events

The #AMVCA8 After Party Looks That Took the Night

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Every A-list event has a signature party to follow and after the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, celebrities head to the after-party to celebrate the night. Of course, this doesn’t happen without an outfit change.

Not only did our favourite celebs rock the red carpet, but they also kept the party going with killer after-hours outfits. From Mariam Timmer to Cynthia Nwadiora, see the best style moments.

Wathoni Anyansi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wathoni Anyansi (@wathonianyansi)

Alex Asogwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Dorathy Bachor

Mercy Aigbe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE (@realmercyaigbe)

Bonang Matheba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Omowunmi Dada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Dénola Grey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Mariam Timmer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Timmer (@mariamadeyemitimmer)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Timmer (@mariamadeyemitimmer)

Iyabo Ojo

Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C)

Akin Fanimu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Uti Nwachukwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uti Nwachukwu (@siruti)

Diane Russet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

Adunni Ade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adunni Ade (@iamadunniade)

Jackie Bent

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Lureino Bent (@thejackiebent)

Elozonam Ogbolu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

Leo Dasilva

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leo Dasilva (@sirleobdasilva)

Saskay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

Do2dtun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Do2dtun ® (@do2dtun)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Let Eko Market Personal Shopper Do All Your Shopping For You

Hephzibah Frances: How To Help A Friend In An Abusive Relationship

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Applying the Kaizen Principle to Become More Efficient

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle May Edition Is…

Oderowho Elohor: The Thing About Retelling Single Stories
css.php