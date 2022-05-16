Events
The #AMVCA8 After Party Looks That Took the Night
Every A-list event has a signature party to follow and after the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, celebrities head to the after-party to celebrate the night. Of course, this doesn’t happen without an outfit change.
Not only did our favourite celebs rock the red carpet, but they also kept the party going with killer after-hours outfits. From Mariam Timmer to Cynthia Nwadiora, see the best style moments.
Wathoni Anyansi
Alex Asogwa
Dorathy Bachor
Mercy Aigbe
Bonang Matheba
Omowunmi Dada
Dénola Grey
Stan Nze
Mariam Timmer
Iyabo Ojo
Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C)
Akin Fanimu
Uti Nwachukwu
Diane Russet
Adunni Ade
Jackie Bent
Elozonam Ogbolu
Leo Dasilva
Saskay
Do2dtun
