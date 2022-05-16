Fresh L Talks on Life as We Know It in Nigeria with Sonariwo & Olumurewa on Menisms

Connect with us

Growing up Nigerian is quite the experience. Good, bad, and the Gbege!!

Sonariwo, Olumurewa, and Fresh L talk about everything. From the Lagos hustle, to love languages and love as should be, as against as is; these gents are shaking tables on Menisms

The men delve deep into realities Nigerians have to face while trying to make ends meet. As an individual living in Nigeria, you would find most of the discussions in this episode very relatable, intriguing and even entertaining.

Watch Full Video Here

