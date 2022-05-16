BamBam Talks MotherHood & Postpartum Recovery on ‘Me, Her & Everything Else’

Motherhood is believed to be one of the most life-changing experiences for most women. But how often do we talk about the realities of the journey to motherhood, the expectations as against the realities, and more so, postpartum?

In this episode of Me, Her & Everything Else, the gorgeous mummy of two, a brand influencer and actress BamBam, shares her experience, fears, and joys of motherhood and everything in between.

On the societal expectations for women and childbearing after marriage BamBam describes it as unending and unnecessary. “Just do you and make sure your happiness is inside-out” she says.



Watch Full Video here