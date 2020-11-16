Temi Otedola, “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free”, Kayode Kasum score BON Award 2020 Nominations

It’s that season of the year again, with different Award shows and events celebrating excellence in different fields. The Iconic BON (Best Of Nollywood) Awards organized by BON magazine is set for its 12th edition.

This year, in usual touring fashion, the Awards is set to hold in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on December 5, 2020, and would be hosted by the eccentric Debo Macaroni and Tana Adelana.

The virtual announcement was hosted by Gbenga Adeyinka, with founder and organizer of the Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, and star actress, Joke Silva in attendance.

Bagging her first-ever BON nomination is Temi Otedola, nominated alongside Munachi Abi, Bisola Aiyeola, Adesua Etomi, Toni Tones, Tobi Bakare amongst others.

See the full list of nominees below:

1. Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)

o Efa Iwara – The Sessions

o Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby

o JKA Swanky – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

o Eyinna Nwigwe – Dear Affy

o Daniel K. Daniel – The Fugitive

o Femi Jacobs – Colours of Deceit

2. Best Actress in a Leading Role (English)

o Bisola Aiyeola – This Lady Called Life

o Omowunmi Dada – The Sessions

o Kehinde Bankole – Dear Affy

o Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby

o Toni Tones – Killing Jade

o Adesua Etomi – Sugar Rush

3. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)

o Alex Ekubo – Bling Lagosians

o Williams Uchemba/Tobi Bakre – Sugar Rush

o Byran Emmanuel – Colours of Deceit

o Tope Tedela – Country Hard

o Blossom Chukwujekwu/Abayomi Alvin – Unroyal

4. Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English)

o Banke Joye – Traffic

o Ruth Kadiri – Too Old For This

o Sharon Ooja – Bling Lagosians

o Bimbo Ademoye/Bisola Aiyeola – Sugar Rush

o Tina Mba – This Lady Called Life

5. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

o Jide Awobona – You Are Me

o Lateef Adedimeji – Etan

o Akin Kolapo – Asarailu

o Joseph Momodu – Torera

o Ibrahim Yekini – Lucifer

o Funso Adeolu- Digiola

6. Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

o Adebimpe Oyebade – Agbelebu Jade

o Bukunmi Oluwashina – You Are Me

o Nkechi Blessing – Torera

o King Flakie – Digiola

o Abisola Adebayo – Never Too Late

7. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

o Yomi Olorunlolaye/Olaide Almoruf – Brothers

o Bimbo Sunday – Asarailu

o Odunlade Adekola – Never Too Late

o Dele Odule – Agbelebu Jade

o Femi Adebayo/Kelvin Ikedua – Lucifer

8. Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

o Khadija Ayoade – You Are Me

o Abisola Adebayo – Agbelebu Jade

o Regina Chukwu – Digiola

o Ashabi Ademefun – Brothers

o Ireti Osayemi – Never Too Late

9. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)

o Francis Duru – Mboputa

o Stan Eze – Ishi Anyaocha

o JKA Swanky – Nne

10. Best Actress in a Leading Role (Igbo)

o Chidiebere Aneke – Ishi Anyaocha

o Frances Nsonwu Ikoroha – Nne

o Happy Julian Uchendu – Mboputa

11. Best Child Actor

o Daniel Adeshina – Basil

o Divine Godwin Otun – Innocent

o Molawa Onajobi – This Lady Called Life

o King David Akpakwu – My Grandfather’s Wife

o Chima David Ntongha – The Pain Your Storm

12. Best Child Actress

o Amarachi Onwe – Secrets

o Chimamanda Unigwe- Perfect Marriage

13. Movie with the Best Social Message

o Not So Long a Letter

o WEDE

o Black Monday

o Dan Kasa

o Country Hard

o The Session

14. Moses Olaiya Movie with the Best Comedy

o Dear Affy

o Elevator Baby

o Bling Lagosians

o Sugar Rush

15. Best Short Film

o Dial 112

o Pole Girl

o The Honourable

o Dan kasa

o The Bean Hawker

16. Best Documentary

o Journey to Gambia

o Tame The Serial Killer

o Learners

17. Movie with the Best Special Effect

o Lucifer

o Unroyal

o Sugar Rush

o Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

18. Movie with the Best Screenplay

o This Lady Called Life

o Bling Lagosians

o Elevator Baby

o The Sessions

o Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

o Dear Affy

19. Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie

o This Lady Called Life

o Traffic

o The Sessions

o My Grandfather’s Wife

o WEDE

20. Best use of Costume in a Movie

o Unroyal

o Broken Water

o WEDE

o Living in Bondage: Breaking in Bondage

o Isodehi

21. Best Use of Make-up in a Movie

o Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

o The Sessions

o WEDE

o Broken Water

o Isodehi

22. Movie with the Best Sound

o Unroyal

o Living in Bondage

o Kambili

23. Movie with the Best Sound Track

o Traffic

o Colours of Deceit

o Living in Bondage

o Lucifer

o The Sessions

o Country Hard

24. Movie with the Best Editing

o Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

o This Lady Called Life

o Sugar Rush

o Elevator Baby

o The Sessions

25. Movie with the Best Production Design

o This Lady Called Life

o Unroyal

o Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

o WEDE

o Isodehi

o Broken Water

26. Movie with the Best Cinematography

o Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

o Unroyal

o Sugar Rush

o Bling Lagosians

o Dear Affy

27. Best Kiss in a movie

o Alex Ekubo/Sharon Ooja – Bling Lagosians

o JKA Swanky/Munachi Abii – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

o Laura Fidel/Kunle Remi- Pole Girl

o Omowunmi Dada/Efa Iwara – The Sessions

o IK Ogbonna/Matilda Lambert-Unroyal

28. Most Promising Actor of the Year

o Tobi Bakare – Sugar Rush

o Denola Grey – Bling Lagosians

o Obinna Montero – Too Old for This

29. Most Promising Actress of the Year

o Banke Joye – Traffic

o Motilola Adekunle – To Have and To Hold

o Aisha Mohammed – Colours of Deceit

o Chinelo Enemchukwu – Perfect Marriage

o Mary John – Perfect Marriage

30. Revelation of the Year (Male)

o Tunde Aderinoye

o Fuad Ferdinand

o Swanky JKA

o Mike Afolarin

o Moshood Fattah

o Heavens Obule

31. Revelation of the Year (Female)

o Muniachi Abi

o Bolaji Ogunmola

o Dami Awokoya

o Mimi Daniels

o Temi Otedola

32. Director of the Year

o Kayode Kasum – This Lady Called Life

o Ramsey Nouah – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

o Lancelot Imasuen – WEDE

o Akay Mason – Elevator Baby

o Judith Audu- The Sessions

o Kayode Kasum – Sugar Rush

33. Movie of the Year

o Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

o This Lady Called Life

o The Sessions

o WEDE

o Sugar Rush

o Elevator Baby