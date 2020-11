And the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Winners Are... Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, Lebron James | See the Full List

The 2020 E! Peoples Choice Awards took place NOV 16 and once again, artists from movies, TV, music and pop culture were recognized and awarded for their uniqueness, as voted on by the people.

Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber were the most nominated female and male artists of the night with 7 nominations each. Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Meghan Thee Stallion were also nominated in the music category.

Will Smith and Tiffany Haddish both won the male and female movie star of the year awards respectively. Other movie stars who received awards include Zendaya, Ellis Rose and Tyler Perry who was named as one of E!’s three of the night’s top honorees, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Tracee Ellis Ross.

See the full People’s Choice Awards 2020 winners list of winners:

People’s Champion Award – Tyler Perry

Fashion Icon Award –Tracee Ellis Ross

People’s Icon of 2019 – Jennifer Lopez

Movies

THE MOVIE OF 2020 – “Bad Boys for Life”

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020 – “The Kissing Booth 2”

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020 – “Mulan”

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020 – “Hamilton”

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020 – “Onward”

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020 – Will Smith, “Bad Boys for Life”

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020 – Tiffany Haddish, “Like A Boss”

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020 – Joey King, “The Kissing Booth 2”

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020 – Chris Hemsworth, “Extraction”

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020 – Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

TV

THE SHOW OF 2020 – “Grey’s Anatomy”

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020 – “Riverdale”

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020 – “Never Have I Ever”

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020 – “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020 – “The Voice”

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020 – Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020 – Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020 – Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020 – Sofía Vergara, “Modern Family”

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020 – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020 – ” The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon