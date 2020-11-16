Connect with us

#BBNaija's Ka3na & Prince are Cover Stars for La Mode Magazine November Issue

BBNaija reality stars, Ka3na and Prince cover the November issue of La Mode Magazine in all their radiant glory!

Looking all classy and exquisite on the Magazine’s 60th edition, they share their experiences on life before and after BBNaija as well as their journey to success.

See the elegant photos as well as the highlights of their interview below:

Ka3na

Prince

Credits

Photography: @Edmiragestudios
Styling: @swankyjerry
Makeup: @makingfacesstudio
Hair Styling: @hairbysalvador
Accessories designer: @wowaccessorries
Shoot Direction: @Oliviasandra @vivaldonatus
Graphics: @benzikmedia
Publishing: @sandraodige
Magazine: @lamodemag

