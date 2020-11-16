BBNaija’s Ka3na & Prince are Cover Stars for La Mode Magazine November Issue

BBNaija reality stars, Ka3na and Prince cover the November issue of La Mode Magazine in all their radiant glory!

Looking all classy and exquisite on the Magazine’s 60th edition, they share their experiences on life before and after BBNaija as well as their journey to success.

See the elegant photos as well as the highlights of their interview below:

Ka3na

Prince

Credits

Photography: @Edmiragestudios

Styling: @swankyjerry

Makeup: @makingfacesstudio

Hair Styling: @hairbysalvador

Accessories designer: @wowaccessorries

Shoot Direction: @Oliviasandra @vivaldonatus

Graphics: @benzikmedia

Publishing: @sandraodige

Magazine: @lamodemag