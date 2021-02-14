Connect with us

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Expecting Baby No. 2!

Toyin Lawani Got the Perfect Valentine’s Gift- She’s Engaged

All the Ways Your Faves are Saying Happy Valentine's Day!

Ka3na shares Emotional Video of Her Daughter Lila Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

#OccupyLekkiTollgate: Here’s What’s Been Happening at the Lekki Toll Gate

Introducing #BNMeetTheStar: Meet Maryam Booth; Lead Actress of Nigeria's 2021 Oscars Movie Selection

Ciara and Russell Wilson are the Perfect Cover Couple for GQ's 'Modern Lovers' Issue

#BNAsksIdia: All the Questions Idia Aisien Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

Here’s Why Rihanna's Fenty Fashion House is Going on Hiatus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Expecting Baby No. 2!

That’s right. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting baby number two and Archie will become a big brother.

The expecting parents dropped the big news on Valentine’s Day by revealing a black and white portrait of them posing together as Meghan cradles her growing bump. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple shared.

They welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

This comes after Markle disclosed in a New York Times op-ed that she’d miscarried in July of last year. She recalled it being an “unbearable grief” for them to endure. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote, adding: “In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

We’re so excited for the parents-to-be!

