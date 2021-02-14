Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Expecting Baby No. 2!

That’s right. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting baby number two and Archie will become a big brother.

The expecting parents dropped the big news on Valentine’s Day by revealing a black and white portrait of them posing together as Meghan cradles her growing bump. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple shared.

The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend of the couple, and photographer, Misan Harriman. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

(LOL the spelling — this is what I get for writing a tweet while chasing the dog😅) — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

They welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

This comes after Markle disclosed in a New York Times op-ed that she’d miscarried in July of last year. She recalled it being an “unbearable grief” for them to endure. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote, adding: “In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”