Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

All the Ways Your Faves are Saying Happy Valentine's Day!

Movies & TV Scoop

Ka3na shares Emotional Video of Her Daughter Lila Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

BN TV Features News Nollywood Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

News Scoop

#OccupyLekkiTollgate: Here’s What’s Been Happening at the Lekki Toll Gate

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Introducing #BNMeetTheStar: Meet Maryam Booth; Lead Actress of Nigeria's 2021 Oscars Movie Selection

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ciara and Russell Wilson are the Perfect Cover Couple for GQ's 'Modern Lovers' Issue

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#BNAsksIdia: All the Questions Idia Aisien Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

Beauty Scoop

Here’s Why Rihanna's Fenty Fashion House is Going on Hiatus

Movies & TV News Scoop

Michael B. Jordan & Jay-Z are Producing a TV Series Based on Muhammad Ali's Life

Movies & TV News Scoop

Michelle Obama is Supporting Children’s Health with New Cooking Show "Waffles + Mochi"

Scoop

All the Ways Your Faves are Saying Happy Valentine’s Day!

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Yay! It’s Valentine’s Day and in the spirit of love and everything in between, your favourite celebrities are saying happy valentine’s day in their own special ways with sultry looks and drop-dead gorgeous photos.

Take a look at some of them below.

Iyabo Ojo 

There is only one true happiness in the world 🌎 to Love & be Loved ❤

Erica Nlewedim

“If you’re in love be happy, if you’re not be happy 😆 happy Valentine’s Day my lovelies!”

Tolani Baj

“Me, myself & wine🍷 Happy Valentine🌹”

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

I’m Everywoman… It’s all in …#happyvalentinesday 💗”

Mo Abudu

“Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️❤️❤️ I love this passage and said to share with you all ~
Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot wash it away. Song of Solomon 8:7
Love now ❤️Love always ❤️”

Toke Makinwa

“Each day is Valentine’s Day 🌹”

Waje & Daughter 

“My valentine 😍❤️ The one thing I’ve done right 😋”

Mercy Eke

“Happy valentine’s day🥰”

The Dakolos

“Happy Valentine’s Day to Lovers ❤️❤️🌹🌹 Special greetings to your lover, kindly tag the person.”

Ini Edo

“Happy Valentine’s Day to all my brown sugar family… spread love and light”

Ini Dima-Okojie

“My Valentines gift to you is finally here 🎁 Namaste Wahala is now streaming on Netflix Worldwide.
Enjoy and Happy Valentines my loves 💋”

Jemima Osunde

“To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that’s EVERYTHING.
Happy Valentine’s Day my loves 💛💛🌻 sending you all my love today ☺️💛”

Sharon Ooja

“Happy Valentine’s from the Indian Ocean❤️🌴🌴”

The Okpochas

“To the One I Love….. Happy Valentine Baby @basketmouth”

Yemi Alade

“Sweet and Spicy , ALL ROSES HAVE THORNS! 🌹
TO LOVE AND BE LOVED ❤❤⚔⚔”

Kaylah Oniwo

“🧜🏾‍♀️There’s no rule that says you can’t be a masterpiece and a work-in-progress at the same time.
Love yourself my darlings . Happy Valentine’s Day from your favorite 🧜🏾‍♀️ 🤍🥂”

Chioma Rowland

“Love is in the airrrrrrr 🎶🥰❤️ Happy valentine everyone 😘”

Beverly Osu

“🍫 I AM LOVE, I LOVE LOVE
Praying for peaceful Genuine love for y’all.. #amen
LOVE & CHOCOLATE 🍫 Happy St Valentines Day Fam #spreadlove”

Fella Makafui

“Happy valentine’s Day🌹”

Seyi Shay

“Be My Valentine?❤️”

Lilian Afegbai 

“Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️”

Moet Abebe

“Happy Valentine’s Day…. Self Love!!! Is truly the Best Love… Treat yourself today…. Give yourself some TLC… You deserve it ❤️… The goddess loves you and I hope you have a day filled with LOVE, PEACE AND JOY #radiogoddess👑 #moetabebe”

The Obolis

“All the world needs is Love ❤️
Happy Valentine’s from me and mine to you and yours 🥰🥰🥰 @nnamdioboli my EVERYTHING 😍”

Chioma Akpotha

“L. I. V. E
L. O. V. E
L. A. U. G. H
L. E. A. R. N
Happy Valentine’s Day 🌹”

Annie Idibia

“H A P P Y V A L S To Every Single one of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Everyone Deserves LOVE 💕”

Dakora Egbuson-Akande

“We’ve all heard that learning to love yourself is the greatest love of all right? Then imagine when you turn all that self-love outwards to those around you? Now THAT is the greatest triumph of all and what the world so desperately needs- LOVE ✨❤️🌹
Happy Valentine’s Day my awesome #dakorians🦅💫💋 I love each and everyone of YOU ❤️”

Venita Akpofure

“Happy Love Day to you and yours!”

Mercy Aigbe

“Happy Valentine’s Day my lovelies 💋 Who should a man spend his Valentine’s Day with?”

Photo Credit:

@@iyaboojofespris, @ericanlewedim, @tolanibaj, @realomosexy, @moabudu, @tokemakinwa, @officialwaje, @official_mercyeke, @busoladakolo, @Iniedo, @inidimaokojie, @jemimaosunde, @sharonooja, @elsieokpocha, @yemialade, Kaylahoniwo, @thechefchi, @beverly_osu, @fellamakafui, @iamseyishay, @lillyafe, @moetabebe, @omonioboli, @chiomakpotha, @annieidibia1, @dakoreea, @veezeebaybeh, @realmercyaigbe

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Get Out There and Take a Bet on Love

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

Tari Taylaur: We Don’t Need Restructuring in Nigeria, We Need a Change in Mindset!

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Your Child’s Mental Healthcare Begins with You

Moremi Elekwachi: Why you Should Use Nano Influencers to Market your Products
Advertisement
css.php