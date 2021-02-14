Scoop
All the Ways Your Faves are Saying Happy Valentine’s Day!
Yay! It’s Valentine’s Day and in the spirit of love and everything in between, your favourite celebrities are saying happy valentine’s day in their own special ways with sultry looks and drop-dead gorgeous photos.
Take a look at some of them below.
Iyabo Ojo
There is only one true happiness in the world 🌎 to Love & be Loved ❤
Erica Nlewedim
“If you’re in love be happy, if you’re not be happy 😆 happy Valentine’s Day my lovelies!”
Tolani Baj
“Me, myself & wine🍷 Happy Valentine🌹”
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
“I’m Everywoman… It’s all in …#happyvalentinesday 💗”
Mo Abudu
Toke Makinwa
“Each day is Valentine’s Day 🌹”
Waje & Daughter
“My valentine 😍❤️ The one thing I’ve done right 😋”
Mercy Eke
The Dakolos
“Happy Valentine’s Day to Lovers ❤️❤️🌹🌹 Special greetings to your lover, kindly tag the person.”
Ini Edo
Ini Dima-Okojie
“My Valentines gift to you is finally here 🎁 Namaste Wahala is now streaming on Netflix Worldwide.
Enjoy and Happy Valentines my loves 💋”
Jemima Osunde
Happy Valentine’s Day my loves 💛💛🌻 sending you all my love today ☺️💛”
Sharon Ooja
“Happy Valentine’s from the Indian Ocean❤️🌴🌴”
The Okpochas
Yemi Alade
TO LOVE AND BE LOVED ❤❤⚔⚔”
Kaylah Oniwo
Love yourself my darlings . Happy Valentine’s Day from your favorite 🧜🏾♀️ 🤍🥂”
Chioma Rowland
Beverly Osu
Praying for peaceful Genuine love for y’all.. #amen
Fella Makafui
Seyi Shay
Lilian Afegbai
Moet Abebe
The Obolis
Happy Valentine’s from me and mine to you and yours 🥰🥰🥰 @nnamdioboli my EVERYTHING 😍”
Chioma Akpotha
L. O. V. E
L. A. U. G. H
L. E. A. R. N
Happy Valentine’s Day 🌹”
Annie Idibia
Everyone Deserves LOVE 💕”
Dakora Egbuson-Akande
Happy Valentine’s Day my awesome #dakorians🦅💫💋 I love each and everyone of YOU ❤️”
Venita Akpofure
“Happy Love Day to you and yours!”
Mercy Aigbe
“Happy Valentine’s Day my lovelies 💋 Who should a man spend his Valentine’s Day with?”
Photo Credit:
@@iyaboojofespris, @ericanlewedim, @tolanibaj, @realomosexy, @moabudu, @tokemakinwa, @officialwaje, @official_mercyeke, @busoladakolo, @Iniedo, @inidimaokojie, @jemimaosunde, @sharonooja, @elsieokpocha, @yemialade, Kaylahoniwo, @thechefchi, @beverly_osu, @fellamakafui, @iamseyishay, @lillyafe, @moetabebe, @omonioboli, @chiomakpotha, @annieidibia1, @dakoreea, @veezeebaybeh, @realmercyaigbe