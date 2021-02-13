Ka3na shares Emotional Video of Her Daughter Lila Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ahead of her daughter Lila‘s birthday, ex-BBNaija Housemate Ka3na Jones has shared an emotional video of her daughter, just after her birth, to show gratitude for the life of her baby girl who will be 2 on the 14th of February. Captioning the video, Ka3na wrote:

God Bless You @lila_bossbaby
You Are Going To Be A Blessing To Me And Your Father!
You Will Be A Light Of Your Generation!
God Bless You For Coming Into My Life!
You’re Great Baby!!!

These Where My Very First Prayers When I First Set My Eyes On You My Child.., And For The Past Two Years I Never Stopped Praying For You My Lila❤️You Will Continue To Be A Blessing To Me And Your Generation🙏🏾 You Are The Head And Never Will You Be The Tail🙏🏾🙏🏾You Will Give To Many Nations, You Will Never Borrow🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Where Others Fail, You Will Succeed 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾When Your Name Is Called For Evil , They Will See The Blood 🩸 Of Jesus Christ 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾From The Crown Of Your Head To The Soul Of Your Feet, I Degree TOUCH NOT WITH THE MARK OF CHRIST 🙏🏾🙏🏾#[email protected] 14th February ❤️

Watch the video below:

